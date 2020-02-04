L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Advance Screening of ‘Boss Level’ with Q&A

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you a fan of either Joe Carnahan or Frank Grillo? Do you like seeing movies months before they’re released in theaters? Will you be in the Los Angeles area Tuesday, February 11th? If you answered yes to these questions, I’m about to make you very happy.

On Tuesday, February 11th at 7:30pm PT at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with ArcLight Cinemas for an incredibly early screening of Joe Carnahan’s sci-fi action thriller Boss Level — and after the movie ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Carnahan and Frank Grillo.

I got to see Boss Level a few weeks ago in preparation for the screening and am happy to report the film kicks all kinds of ass. Carnahan and Grillo have crafted their version of Groundhog Day and Edge of Tomorrow that’s loaded with crazy characters, over-the-top violence, and inventive action set pieces. Trust me, if you’re in Hollywood next week, you want to see this before anyone can tell you about the spoilers of the film.

If you haven’t heard of Boss Level, the film stars Frank Grillo as a retired special forces soldier that gets stuck in a time loop on the day of his death. As he keeps repeating the day, he’s forced to battle various assassins while also trying to figure out what’s going on. The film also stars Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh, Annabelle Wallis, Ken Jeong and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

If you’re wondering how you can get into this screening, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Boss Level!” In the body of the email please include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until noon on Saturday, February 8th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, the screening is at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood on February 11th at 7:30pm.

Hope to see you next week!

Here’s the official synopsis for Boss Level: