This upcoming late-winter/early-spring season, Hulu will offer the prestige, award-ready tone poem that is Nomadland. And that movie will be, likely, very good. But if you are, like I often am, in the mood for something more genre-savvy, more action-packed, and more "stupidly fun," Hulu's got you covered as well. Boss Level, the upcoming time loop action extravaganza from the action dream team of Joe Carnahan and Frank Grillo, is coming to that streaming service this March — and we've got our first trailer below.

Carnahan (Smokin' Aces) directs and co-writes (alongside Chris and Eddie Borey) the film, starring Grillo (the upcoming Marvel What If...? series) as an ex-special forces agent stuck in a vicious time loop where wild assassins kill the heck out of him over and over again. Getting out of it, and saving his ex-wife Naomi Watts in the process, will take the overthrowing of the titular boss, Mel Gibson, and a whole lot of intense stunt work and gruesome deaths in the process. The eclectic cast also features Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle: Creation), Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Will Sasso (MadTV), Selina Lo, Meadow Williams (Den of Thieves), and Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon). And based on this trailer, it looks like they're all having a blast and thensome, the film playing something like Kill Bill crossed with Happy Death Day as interpreted by Raymond Chandler after a weeklong Mountain Dew binge. Perfect to pair with Nomadland, no?

Image via Hulu

Boss Level comes to Hulu March 5. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below. Plus, we've got an in-depth Q&A with Carnahan and Grillo about the film here.

Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and live once again for tomorrow.

