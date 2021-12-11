The Boston Online Film Critics Association (BOFCA) has announced their 2021 award winners, with The Power of the Dog running the table with seven wins and being named the year's Best Picture. The only acting award that The Power of the Dog didn't walk away with was for Best Actress, with Kristen Stewart winning that honor for her work in Spencer. The BOFCA prides itself on its out-of-the-box picks, and its previous Best Picture winners of Mad Max: Fury Road and Get Out certainly support its uniqueness from the Academy Awards.

Power of the Dog cast members Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi-Smit McPhee won the acting awards for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Licorice Pizza was honored by winning the award for Best Ensemble, with Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim leading the charge of that cast. Dune also received some love, with Hans Zimmer being recognized for Best Score, and Joe Walker winning for Best Editing.

Image via Neon

Related: 'The Power of the Dog' Review: Jane Campion Creates a Magnificent Western from the Threads of Masculinity and Loneliness

Flee, the Danish documentary capturing the story of Amin, a refugee who flees Afghanistan for refuge in Denmark, was named Best Documentary. Michael Rianda's innovative and thoughtful The Mitchells vs. The Machines was named Best Animated Feature.

Check out the BOFCA's Top Ten Films of 2021 below:

1. The Power of the Dog

2. Licorice Pizza

3. The Green Knight

4. Drive My Car

5. Pig

6. Dune

7. Titane

8. The Worst Person in the World

9. Spencer

10. Flee

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Director

Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart, SPENCER

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Supporting Actress

Kirsten Dunst, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Screenplay

Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Ensemble

LICORICE PIZZA

Best Score

Hans Zimmer, DUNE

Best Cinematography

Ari Wegner, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Editing

Joe Walker, DUNE

Best Documentary

FLEE

Best International Film

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Best Animated Film

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES

‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in the Works at HBO If 'Six Feet Under' proved everything ends, HBO is saying maybe that isn't so.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email