Dune and The Suicide Squad actor, David Dastmalchian is joining the ever-growing, star-studded cast of 20th Century Studios’ upcoming Boston Strangler film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dastmalchian will be joining Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark), and Chris Cooper (American Beauty). Dastmalchian will be taking on a very important, but yet-to-be-disclosed role in the film from writer and director, Matt Ruskin (Crown Heights, City of Dead Men).

Boston Strangler will be based on the tale of the infamous serial killer who stalked and slaughtered women in Boston, Massachusetts between 1962 and 1964. By the time the killer’s brutal rampage was finished, 11 women (that we know of for sure) were dead. The true-crime thriller will fix its lens on Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), the late journalist who initially broke the killer’s story to the public. Working alongside reporter Jean Cole, the duo pushed the limits of how the public viewed women, risking their own lives and putting it all on the line in their efforts to not only keep women informed, but to pull the sheet off of corruption cover-ups and reveal the true face of the murderer.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: If You Liked David Dastmalchian in 'The Suicide Squad,' Check Him Out in These Other Superhero Works

Dastmalchian made his big-screen debut with a role in The Dark Knight as one of The Joker’s henchmen, but really started making waves with 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp as Ant-Man’s buddy, Kurt. This past year has been particularly busy and successful for the actor. In August, he starred in the James Gunn directed, The Suicide Squad, as the Polka-Dot Man. The year heated up even more for Dastmalchian when he portrayed the villainous Piter de Vries in the blockbuster hit Dune. The next role we are most likely to see Dastmalchian in will be the film The Last Voyage of Demeter, which is scheduled for a January 2023 release. Along with the long list of roles under his belt, Dastmalchian also uses his creative talents for writing both scripts and the comic, Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter, which is published under Dark Horse Comics.

While we don't know who Dastmalchian will be playing in the upcoming Boston Strangler, he would surely portray the role of the infamous serial killer in a terrific and bone chilling way.

Margot Robbie and David Dastmalchian Talk 'The Suicide Squad' and Geek Out Over Their Love for 'Metropolis' They also talk about the way James Gunn broke all the rules in his screenplay.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email