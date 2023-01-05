Editor's Note: The following article contains descriptions of violence and sexual assault that some readers may find disturbing.As morbid as it may be, serial killers have become quite a popular subject for film and television adaptations. Netflix in particular showed how many audiences are fascinated by these stories with Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022), the latest series to tell the horrific story of infamous murderer Jeffrey Dahmer. There are plenty of other examples of true-crime stories based on serial killers to choose from, but come this March, Hulu will be the latest platform to tell the story of the dreaded "Boston Strangler."

Boston Strangler (2023) isn't the first adaptation of the story about the infamous "Silk Stocking Murders" and the man who committed them. That honor goes to the Tony Curtis and Henry Fonda starring drama The Boston Strangler (1968), released only a few years after the Strangler was convicted, and the case was closed. The 1968 film primarily focuses on the detectives who tracked down the Strangler as well as the Strangler himself, but what makes the upcoming adaptation unique is that it will focus on the two journalists who brought the killer's story to the spotlight. "Record American" reporters Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole were the journalists who wrote a four-part series on the Boston Strangler that connected the dots of the prolific murderer and gave the killer his title, and now their story will be told later this year.

To find out all the details you could possibly want for Boston Strangler, read below to find out everything we know so far about the upcoming true-crime thriller.

Image via Empire Magazine

Related:Here's What Sets 'The Stranger' Apart from Other True-Crime Movies

Does Boston Strangler Have a Trailer?

As of this writing, no trailer has yet been released for Boston Strangler, leaving audiences everywhere to wonder how this new take on the notorious story will be brought to life.

We did however recently get a first glimpse at Boston Strangler via some promotional stills. Courtesy of Empire Magazine, the images don't reveal too much, with the first showing Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley) and Jean Cole (Carrie Coon) looking over some documents and the second showing McLaughlin intently staring at something on a quiet 1960s street. Given that the film is set to release in early Spring, we can probably expect to see a trailer sooner rather than later.

Is Boston Strangler Releasing on Streaming or in Theaters?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Boston Strangler is being released as a Hulu exclusive, making a subscription to the Disney-owned streaming service a requirement for audiences who wish to see how the true story will play out. For audiences outside the US where Hulu isn't available such as the UK, Boston Strangler will be released on Disney+. No word yet on if Boston Strangler will receive a limited or wide theatrical release, which would be required should Hulu wish for the project to be eligible for Academy Award consideration.

Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon will bring to life the women who helped exposed the disreputable serial murderer when Boston Strangler premieres on this upcoming Saint Patrick's Day on Friday, March 17th, 2023.

What is the Plot of Boston Strangler?

Image via 20th Century Studios

The official plot synopsis for Boston Strangler reads as follows:

Based on the infamous Boston Strangler murders, this is the true story of Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler. She and fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city's most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed.

It's no secret that the targets and victims of the Boston Strangler were all women. The Strangler not only murdered these individuals but also manipulated them into allowing them in their homes and sexually violating most of them before silencing them with his signature method of strangulation via stockings. As the synopsis implies, both McLaughlin and Cole faced sexism in the workplace on a daily basis as women working in a male-dominated field during the 1960s. When they uncovered a thread that linked these various murders of women to a potential serial killer, they understandably felt that it was their duty to use their platform as journalists and spread awareness of this manipulative maniac. Their series on the Boston Strangler served as a prominent warning to the women of Boston and more than likely saved the lives of several people.

Related:‘How I Caught My Killer’ Trailer Reveals How Victims Help Solve Their Murders

Who is Making Boston Strangler?

Helming Boston Strangler as writer and director is Matt Ruskin, who has experience with adapting true stories after writing and directing the Sundance Award-winning Crown Heights (2017). Legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott is also on board the project as a producer.

The rest of the crew is filled out by Paul Leonard-Logan (Limitless) as composer, Ben Kutchins (The White Lotus) as cinematographer, Anne McCabe (Succession) as editor, John P. Goldsmith (Perry Mason) as production designer, and Arjun Bhasin (Life of Pi) as costume designer.

Who is Starring in Boston Strangler?

Image Via Warner Bros.

Keira Knightley, best known for her breakout role in The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as well as other massive hits like Pride & Prejudice (2005) and The Imitation Game (2014), will be portraying the life of esteemed reporter Loretta McLaughlin. Co-starring alongside Knightley is the Emmy-nominated star of The Leftovers (2014-2017) and The Gilded Age (2022-), Carrie Coon, who will be playing McLaughlin's partner in exposing crime, Jean Cole. The identity of who will be playing Albert DeSalvo, the man convicted of committing the Silk Stocking Murders, has not been officially confirmed, but rumors point that supporting cast member David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) will be portraying the serial killer.

In addition to Knightley, Coon, and Dastmalchian, Boston Strangler is also boasting a massively impressive supporting cast of characters who will help bring this story to life. These names include Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark), Chris Cooper (American Beauty), Rory Cochrane (Black Mass), Morgan Spector (Boardwalk Empire), Robert John Burke (BlacKkKlansman), Kris Sidberry (Detroit), Ivan Martin (Gaslit), Mellanie Hubert (As They Made Us), and Jon Lindstrom (True Detective).