Hulu has released the trailer for their upcoming true crime drama, Boston Strangler, ahead of its launch in March on the streaming platform. The film stars Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon as a pair of investigative reporters who helped hunt down the titular murderer during a terrifying crime spree in the 1960s.

Boston Strangler is based on the tale of the infamous serial killer who haunted Boston between 1962 and 1964, as countless women were slaughtered and stalked. The final count of those dead reached 11, but the true count was believed to be higher.

The story of the film will follow Knightley's character Loretta McLaughlin, a reporter for the Record-American newspaper which was based in Massachusetts. McLaughlin was the first journalist who was able to piece together the clues that would ultimately connect the killings as part of a serial wave of terror. She teamed up with Jean Cole (Coon) who was both a colleague and close confidante in order to further her investigations but had to battle against the domineering sexism and misogyny which was sadly typical of the era.

Director Matt Ruskin Grew Up Hearing of the "Strangler" in Boston.

Matt Ruskin, creator of Crown Heights, has written the script and is in the director's chair as well. The production team includes heavy hitters Ridley Scott and Margot Robbie. Ruskin previously spoke of his desire to make the film as a Boston native, having grown up with the story of the infamous "Strangler".

"Having grown up in Boston, I had always heard of the Strangler in a very abstract sense, but I didn’t really know anything about the details of the case and a few years ago, I started reading about it and discovered a really fascinating, layered serial killer story. I always loved journalism stories and in researching the case, I discovered these two journalists, starting with Loretta McLaughlin, the first journalist to connect the murders, and in her reporting, she actually gave the Boston Strangler his name. It was a really monumental story for her in her career in the early 1960s. She was a very ambitious reporter in a male-dominated field and this was a real turning point for her."

David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark), Rory Cochrane(Black Mass), Morgan Spector (Boardwalk Empire), Robert John Burke (BlacKkKlansman), Kris Sidberry (Detroit), Ivan Martin (Gaslit), Mellanie Hubert (As They Made Us), and Jon Lindstrom (True Detective). The remainder of the cast is padded with quality. Joining the top duo of Knightley and Coon are(The Many Saints of Newark), Chris Cooper (American Beauty),(Black Mass),(Boardwalk Empire),(BlacKkKlansman),(Detroit),(Gaslit),(As They Made Us), and(True Detective).

Boston Strangler will launch on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK on March 17. Watch the trailer down below.