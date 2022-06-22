We all know that some of our past decisions can sneak up on us and bite us when we least expect it. When it comes to relationships, a blast from the past is frequently a bad thing – and Both Sides of the Blade is set to showcase how destructive reigniting an old flame can be. The erotic thriller centers around a woman who, after years in a stable marriage, starts to reconnect with a man she hadn’t seen for over a decade. If you’ve been there, you know how it feels.

But if you don’t, the trailer for Both Sides of the Blade will certainly make you understand how failed – and possibly destructive – relationships are hardly ever worth revisiting. When Sara (Juliette Binoche) spots her ex François (Grégoire Colin), it plays like a horror movie because she knows the kind of trouble she could be inviting back into her life. But, as any good movie character would do, she jumps right into that trap. You go, Sara!

To add a little bit of drama into the mix, the trailer reveals that Sara does the worst she could do and starts living a double life, in which she continues living with her husband Jean (Vincent Lindon) and keeps having an affair with her ex. Oh, Sara. As the title of the movie suggests, things are bound to come crashing down at some point, and it won’t be pretty.

Image via IFC Films

The upcoming erotic thriller is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Claire Denis, who previously helmed High Life and Beau Travail. With Both Sides of the Blade, she won the Silver Berlin Bear — the second in her career — for Best Director at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. Denis also wrote the screenplay, which she adapted from best-selling author Christine Angot’s novel Un Tournant De La Vie.

Both Sides of the Blade premieres in theaters on July 8. You will also be able to stream it on VOD starting August 23.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: