“Many Bothans died to bring us this information” is a line in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi is one of those in Star Wars that has become a meme in recent years, but it also confuses a lot of people. There are too many Death Stars, after all, and not a single Bothan died or was even featured in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so where are they? Well, the plans retrieved by Jyn Erso's (Felicity Jones) crew are for the first Death Star, not the second, but the story behind the plans for Death Star II is just as exciting—and there are plenty of Bothans.

Palpatine Purposely Allowed the Death Star II Plans To Be Leaked to the Rebels

Image via Lucasfilm

The thing about the Death Star II plans is that everything is already revealed by Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) himself in Return of the Jedi: he tells Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) that it's all a trap for the Rebel Alliance, making them think the battle station wasn't operational yet, only to learn that it is after they have already launched a full-scale attack in the Battle of Endor. Still, in 1996, Lucasfilm launched Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, a multimedia project covering the one-year gap between Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, including how the Rebels obtained these plans.

In Shadows of the Empire, Prince Xizor, the leader of the Black Sun syndicate, seeks to replace Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) as the Emperor's right hand. Through Black Sun, he provides many different services to the Empire as a contractor, facilitating the flow of information and equipment on their way to Endor. He also helps the Emperor devise a plan to allow the Rebellion to learn the place and schedule of a new Imperial construction project, which, unbeknownst to the Alliance, is a second Death Star. Of course, Xizor is a businessman and a scoundrel himself, so, if, by a miracle, the Rebellion ends up defeating the Empire, he hopes that this whole operation will put Black Sun in the new regime's good graces, too.

Shadows of the Empire comprises a classic videogame, a novel, a comic book series, and more—and in each of those, different pieces of the operation around the leaking of the Death Star II plans take place. Following his plan, Xizor leaks to the Bothan Spynet that a supercomputer on Coruscant has information about this construction project and, later, that this supercomputer is aboard a freighter allegedly hauling fertilizer to the planet Bothawui, the Bothan homeworld. The Bothan Spynet, led by Rebel sympathizer Koth Melan, joined the operation, resulting in two battles.

Many Bothans Really Died in Two Battles for the Death Star II Plans