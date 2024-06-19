Bottle episodes exist in the world of TV, sometimes being a necessary evil and sometimes limiting a show’s writers in a way that leads to unexpected gold. Typically, bottle episodes are intended to keep costs down, existing as half-hours or hours of TV that tell a story within a confined location, and often with a limited cast, be that just the main characters or sometimes not even all of them. See Breaking Bad’s “The Fly,” Seinfeld’s “The Chinese Restaurant,” and M*A*S*H’s "Hawkeye" for some key examples.

On the film side of things, you’re unlikely to hear the term “bottle movie” thrown around very often, but it is what you’d expect: something that has a limited number of characters mostly – or even wholly – contained to one location. Anyone who likes bottle episodes might well find the idea of watching a feature-length “bottle episode” satisfying, with the following films all being easy to recommend for the scratching of such an itch.

10 'Clerks' (1994)

Director: Kevin Smith

Image via Miramax

Few films feel as much like products of the 1990s as Clerks, and though it’s aggressively Gen X in many ways, those both older and younger than the target demographic of the time are likely to find things to relate to here. It’s a comedy about surviving a dead-end job, following two clerks – one working at a convenience store, and the other a video store worker – as they discuss various things and argue, often in very vulgar ways.

Famously shot at the convenience store filmmaker Kevin Smith himself worked at in the early 1990s, Clerks fits the “bottle episode” mold, being largely confined to the two stores the main characters work at. This successfully kept costs down for the movie, and even brief outside scenes don’t really stray far from the main two locations of the film, with a hockey game taking place at one point on the roof of the convenience store, and a brief attempt to go to a memorial service that ends in (largely off-screen) disaster.

Clerks Release Date September 13, 1994 Director Kevin Smith Cast Brian O'Halloran , Jeff Anderson , Marilyn Ghigliotti , Lisa Spoonauer , Jason Mewes , Kevin Smith Runtime 92 Main Genre Comedy

Rent on Apple TV

9 'Exam' (2009)

Director: Stuart Hazeldine

Close

In real life, taking an exam is generally not thrilling. It’ll get the heart racing and might increase one’s nerves, but excitement? Perhaps it depends on the exam (an easy one maybe), but mostly, no. Exams are horrible. But a movie about taking a mysterious and very high-stakes exam, where one can separate themselves from what’s happening on screen and enjoy the suspense/tension? That does sound more appealing.

Enter the fairly under-appreciated Exam, which puts several people in a room, giving them a surprisingly complex test/exam to pass if they’re to have a chance at obtaining a particularly desirable job. For the entire runtime, viewers are right there in the room with these people, and even if it might be a little lacking when it comes to characterization and writing overall, the premise is intriguing enough to keep one engaged, and it’s certainly an entertaining mystery/thriller to get wrapped up in.

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Carnage' (2011)

Director: Roman Polanski

Image via Wild Bunch

In between starring in two Quentin Tarantino movies (arguably stealing the show in both), Christoph Waltz appeared in Carnage, which had an all-star cast that also included Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, and John C. Reilly. There are a few other minor roles in the film, but it’s those four who are the focus, with most of Carnage being a conversation among their characters: two sets of parents.

The conversation revolves around an incident between each couple’s respective child, with a lack of conflict avoidance perhaps running in the family, given how heated the discussion eventually gets. Carnage stays in one apartment and keeps the cast very small, but the tension/drama stays high, and it also succeeds in being darkly funny at times. It’s a fun, relatively straightforward watch, especially with a runtime that clocks in at just 80 minutes.

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Mass' (2021)

Director: Fran Kranz

Image via Bleecker Street

One decade on from Carnage, another movie about two parents having a difficult conversation came out: Mass. However, it’s a considerably more harrowing film, taking a similar set-up and playing things for drama instead of in a darkly funny way. Though not revealed straight away, it does become clear that the incident they’ve gathered to discuss was considerably more violent/tragic, which explains the more serious approach to the film.

It's one of the more striking and impactful films of the decade so far, handling difficult themes in a sensitive way and being impressively acted (beyond the opening, it’s really just four characters in the one room for the whole movie). Mass definitely isn’t easy to watch, but anyone wanting to see one of the best and most solemn bottle movies in recent memory ought to check it out.

Mass Release Date October 8, 2021 Director Fran Kranz Cast Breeda Wool , Kagen Albright , Michelle N. Carter , Martha Plimpton Jason Isaacs , Reed Birney Runtime 111 Minutes Main Genre Drama

Watch on Hulu

6 'Buried' (2010)

Director: Rodrigo Cortés

Image via Lionsgate

As might’ve become clear by now, a surprisingly high number of bottle movies seem to have one-word titles (perhaps they hint at the simple premises to come?), with Buried joining this club. It sees the usually jovial Ryan Reynolds star in perhaps his most serious role to date, playing a man who’s been buried inside a coffin, and has only a lighter and a cell phone as tools to try and find a way out.

Unsurprisingly, Buried is essentially as terrifying as most horror movies, if not more so, even though it’s technically not a horror movie, standing as more of a white-knuckle thriller about survival. All other performances in the movie are limited to voice roles, and the camera stays with Reynolds’ character inside the coffin, ensuring you’ll feel just as trapped as he does throughout Buried’s entire runtime.

Watch on Tubi

5 'Locke' (2013)

Director: Steven Knight

Image via Lionsgate

Like Buried, Locke has a one-word title, features just one actor on screen (the rest only being heard), and has a single confined location for the whole runtime. It’s also quite stressful, but the lead character, played by Tom Hardy, isn’t in quite as immediately horrifying a situation as Reynolds in Buried, given Locke sees him in a car for the whole film, trying to sort out various things with numerous people over the phone.

Locke certainly escalates, though, and becomes quite breathless and intense once it really gets underway, and even if it’s not about survival as explicitly, the stakes are still very high. It’s undeniably dialogue-driven to the point where you might well be able to follow the events of the film with your eyes closed, but at least the dialogue’s great, and Tom Hardy’s central performance as a very stressed-out man having a bad night is dynamite.

Rent on Apple TV

4 'Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' (1966)

Director: Mike Nichols

Image via Warner Bros.

Remarkably, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? was somehow Mike Nichols’ debut directorial feature film, and easily stands as one of the very best he ever made. Like the aforementioned Carnage and Mass, this 1966 film is about one couple spending an extended amount of time with another in a fairly limited location; one is older and more bitter, and the other couple is younger and – at least initially – more idealistic.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? gradually peels back layers of its characters, exposing their flaws while increasingly raising tension as people argue and increasingly seem on the verge of genuinely hurting each other. Perhaps some of it is darkly funny, depending on your sense of humor, but much of it’s also mortifying and stomach-churning… amazing writing, tension-building, and acting, though, all making the most of a single location and just four main actors.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Release Date June 21, 1966 Director Mike Nichols Cast Elizabeth Taylor , Richard Burton , George Segal Runtime 132 Minutes Main Genre Drama

Watch on Tubi

3 'Rope' (1948)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Warner Brothers

Rope wasn’t the only Alfred Hitchcock film to qualify as something of a bottle movie, but it might be his best and most confined. Still, honorable mentions do have to go out to the likes of Lifeboat, which takes place pretty much just on one, and Rear Window, which has its camera confined to a single apartment, but depicts plenty of scenes going on outside it, thanks to the injured main character being something of a people-watcher/amateur detective.

Taking place essentially in real time, and revolving around two young men trying to get away with what they think is a perfect murder, Rope is 81 minutes of wonderful tension, and still thrills well over 70 years on from its original release. It’s also noteworthy for being filmed to look like one continuous take (in actuality, it’s a film with 10 individual takes, making for an impressively lengthy average shot length of about eight minutes).

Rope (1948) Release Date September 25, 1948 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast James Stewart , John Dall , Farley Granger , Dick Hogan , Edith Evanson , Cedric Hardwicke Runtime 80 Minutes

Watch on Amazon

2 'Sleuth' (1972)

Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Image via 20th Century Fox

There are numerous great Michael Caine movies, of course, but it’s arguably 1972’s Sleuth that asks the most of him as an actor. Thankfully, he delivers and then some, with the other main star of the film, Laurence Olivier, also being expectedly excellent. Sleuth is really just the two engaged in a battle of wits and messing with each other for a whole movie, and notably, it runs a good deal longer than most bottle movies, with a runtime of 138 minutes.

There are some great twists, moments of genuinely funny comedy, as well as extremely inventive set design and filmmaking overall, everything working in tandem to keep Sleuth surprisingly gripping for well over two hours. The 2007 remake (also with Caine, albeit he plays the role Olivier initially played) should be avoided, but the original – now more than half a century old – is still incredible stuff.

Sleuth (1972) Director Joseph L. Mankiewicz Actors Laurence Olivier, Michael Caine Run Time 138 mins Release Date December 10, 1972

Buy on Amazon

1 '12 Angry Men' (1957)

Director: Sidney Lumet

Image via United Artists

Even if it doesn’t take place in a courtroom necessarily, 12 Angry Men remains the gold standard for courtroom dramas, and hey, the jury room is still a vital part of any trial that sees an accused get judged by a dozen “peers.” 12 Angry Men, outside the opening and closing scenes, stays inside the jury room, depicting, in detail, the tense discussions between 12 men who’ve been viewing the trial (and yes, some are angry).

With a memorably heroic Henry Fonda at its center, 12 Angry Men sheds light on the pros and cons of the trial system, all the while being gripping and powerful. Even if you might think such a film sounds boring, 12 Angry Men is very likely to surprise you, and it deserves its reputation as not just one of the best bottle movies of all time, but also one of the all-time greatest films full-stop.

12 Angry Men Release Date April 10, 1957 Director Sidney Lumet Cast John Fiedler , Henry Fonda , Martin Balsam , Jack Klugman , Lee J. Cobb , E.G. Marshall Runtime 96 minutes

Rent on Apple TV

NEXT: The Best A24 Movies of All Time, Ranked