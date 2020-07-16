Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Bottleneck Gallery Unveils Cool New Posters for ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and ‘Jaws’

by      July 16, 2020

The fine folks at Bottleneck Gallery have a bevy of new posters on sale as of today, and they’re all pretty terrific. With the formal San Diego Comic-Con cancelled, Bottleneck is trying to bring a bit of the SDCC spirit home with new custom posters on sale online. And today’s batch is honestly pretty terrific.

First up there’s Matt Ferguson’s take on the MCU film Spider-Man: Homecoming, followed by Tom Whalen’s Golden Age print for Wonder Woman, and then Dave Perillo’s print for Batman Beyond, Doaly’s gorgeous Jaws print, and lastly Jack C. Gregory’s interpretation of an iconic scene from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

Check out all the posters below. They’re available to purchase at Bottleneck Gallery’s website today starting at 12pm ET.

spider-man-homecoming-matt-ferguson

Spider-Man: Homecoming by Matt Ferguson
Screen print
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 300
$50
Co-release with Grey Matter Art

golden-age-wonder-woman-tom-whalen

Golden Age: Wonder Woman by Tom Whalen
Screen print
12 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 175
$45

golden-age-wonder-woman-tom-whalen-variant

Golden Age: Wonder Woman – Variant by Tom Whalen
Screen print
12 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 100
$55

batman-beyond-dave-perillo

Batman Beyond by Dave Perillo
Screen print
18 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 150
$40

jaws-poster-doaly

Jaws by Doaly
Screen print
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 150
$50
Co-release with Vice Press

jaws-poster-doaly-variant

Jaws – Variant by Doaly
Screen print
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 50
$60
Co-release with Vice Press

the-dark-knight-jack-c-gregory

The Dark Knight by Jack C. Gregory
Screen print
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 200
$50

the-dark-knight-jack-c-gregory-variant

The Dark Knight – Variant by Jack C. Gregory
Screen print
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 100
$60

Adam Chitwood is the Managing Editor for Collider. You can follow him on Twitter @adamchitwood.

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Work It’ Trailer Reveals a Netflix Movie That’s ‘Center Stage’ Meets ‘Bring…
Next Article
‘The New Mutants’ Gets a New Trailer and Comic-Con@Home Panel — But…
Tags

Latest News