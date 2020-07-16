Bottleneck Gallery Unveils Cool New Posters for ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and ‘Jaws’

The fine folks at Bottleneck Gallery have a bevy of new posters on sale as of today, and they’re all pretty terrific. With the formal San Diego Comic-Con cancelled, Bottleneck is trying to bring a bit of the SDCC spirit home with new custom posters on sale online. And today’s batch is honestly pretty terrific.

First up there’s Matt Ferguson’s take on the MCU film Spider-Man: Homecoming, followed by Tom Whalen’s Golden Age print for Wonder Woman, and then Dave Perillo’s print for Batman Beyond, Doaly’s gorgeous Jaws print, and lastly Jack C. Gregory’s interpretation of an iconic scene from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

Check out all the posters below. They’re available to purchase at Bottleneck Gallery’s website today starting at 12pm ET.

Spider-Man: Homecoming by Matt Ferguson

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 300

$50

Co-release with Grey Matter Art

Golden Age: Wonder Woman by Tom Whalen

Screen print

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$45

Golden Age: Wonder Woman – Variant by Tom Whalen

Screen print

12 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$55

Batman Beyond by Dave Perillo

Screen print

18 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$40

Jaws by Doaly

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$50

Co-release with Vice Press

Jaws – Variant by Doaly

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$60

Co-release with Vice Press

The Dark Knight by Jack C. Gregory

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$50

The Dark Knight – Variant by Jack C. Gregory

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$60

