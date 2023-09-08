The Big Picture Bottoms is a refreshing and much-needed high school drama with an LGBTQ theme that drives the narrative.

Tim is a manipulative and evil character who will stop at nothing to protect his friend and bring down the girls who dislike him.

Josie is the most likable character, with her quirky and sincere personality serving as the moral compass for the group.

Bottoms isn't your typical high school drama movie. The LGBTQ theme is not only refreshing but needed. The main characters, P.J. and Josie, who are openly gay, drive the narrative, but Bottoms is so much more. Those who round out the cast add humor and humanity in a much-needed way.

When P.J. (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Adebiri) have the idea to form an all-girls fight club to get back at their bullies, the whole woman world screams 'HELL YEAH!' But the two outcasts had other motives that would be exposed and fracture the lifelong friends' bond. Who's at the top, and who's at the bottom on the likability list? It's not who you think.

10 Tim

Miles Fowler's Tim is pure evil. Loyal to his fellow football player Jeff, Tim will stop at nothing to protect his friend and bring down the girls who hate him.

Tim hates P.J. and Josie's fight club. He's manipulative and does everything in his power to expose them. His loyalty to Jeff is borderline homoerotic, but his dirty deeds have repercussions that shake everyone.

9 Jeff

Jeff (Nicholas Galitzine) takes the stereotypical jock trope to new levels. Dating the cheerleader and being adored by everyone, Jeff's lack of substance is on full display. A serial cheater and gaslighter, Jeff's entire existence revolves around his high school football fame.

When it's revealed that Jeff is having a sexual relationship with a teacher, it sends his girlfriend Isabelle into the arms of Josie who is eagerly waiting. Jeff's lack of self–awareness is comedy in and of itself and gives viewers a throwback to the '90s teen flicks we love.

8 P.J.

Though she's one of the main characters, P.J. isn't likable as a character. She's selfish, and her reasons for starting the fight club are less than genuine. P.J. is not only aggressive, she's just plain mean.

P.J. shows her true colors when she talks down to Hazel, who has been there from the start. P.J. not only alienates Hazel but her best friend Josie.

P.J.s crush on cheerleader Brittany comes to a crashing halt when Brittany lets P.J. know that she's straight.

7 Sylvie

Summer Joy Campbell is one of Bottoms' most interesting characters, and surprisingly brilliant in the role. Her style is mostly baggy jeans, ball caps and button down plaid shirts, and she has a rage inside against her stepfather, but viewers can see that at her core Sylvie has a good heart.

Sylvie shocks the club when she mentions using the skills she learns to kill her step-father. A bit ambiguous, it's difficult to tell if she's joking or serious. There's something incredibly likable about Sophie, although she seems borderline insane and dangerous.

6 Annie

Black, voluptuous and unapologetic, Annie (Zamani Wilder) is enjoyable and fun. A proud Black Republican and Christian, and sassy as hell, Annie joins P.J. and Josie's fight club to build solidarity with her fellow female classmates.

In the beginning it's difficult to tell much about Annie's personality, but that changes as Bottoms goes on. Annie is not only strong, but she's a good friend, which is shown in her concern for Hazel after Hazel suffers a brutal and humiliating beat down by one of the boys during a pep rally.

5 Mr. G

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch plays what appears to be the school's only teacher, Mr. G. A conspiracy theorist, Mr. G co-signs P.J. and Josie's so-called self-defense club and gives it the go ahead.

Mr. G is not an ordinary teacher. Going through a divorce, he uses the fight club to work through his own issues in a quirky way. Mr. G is supportive of what the girls are doing, and doesn't hesitate to let his disappointment known after P.J. and Josie are exposed for the real reasons they started the club.

4 Brittany

Brittany (Kaia Gerber) is a cheerleader and one of the most popular girls in school. She seems standoffish at first, but embodies not judging a book by its cover Where there's Isabelle, there's Brittany, but she is not only beautiful Brittany is also a business owner.

The object of P.J.'s affections, when Brittany joins the fight club she's empowered. Brittany knows who she is and when P.J. kisses her, Brittany lets P.J. know without hesitation that she's not gay. But Brittany doesn't judge, or go out of her way to make P.J. feel bad for trying which secures her likability among the other characters.

3 Isabel

Isabel, played by Havana Rose Liu, appears to be the stereotypical popular girl – cheerleader, dating the star of the football team, but has more under the surface. It's obvious to viewers that Jeff doesn't deserve Isabelle, and that she's fluid when it comes to Josie who exposes Jeff's cheating with Hazel's mom.

Isabelle isn't a mean girl, despite her popularity. She's sweet and kind. When she tells Josie that all she had to do was talk to her to get to know her, it's a real and relatable moment.

2 Hazel

Hazel (Ruby Cruz) is unofficially one of the co-founders of P.J and Josie's club. Hazel takes it seriously and communicates with each of the girls. In the beginning, Hazel is led to believe that P.J. and Josie spent the summer in juvie, and spreads the lie.

After a confrontation with P.J., Hazel spills the beans to Tim. Having the burden of an oversexed mom who's sleeping with Jeff doesn't help. Hazel just wants to make friends, and uses the club to do it. That P.J. doesn't appreciate her hard work to build solidarity with the other girls makes her angry. But Hazel is forgiving, and open when she and P.J. make-up. A kiss during the Huntington/Rockbridge Falls football game solidifies that.

1 Josie

Josie is hands down the most likable of all the characters. Josie is quirky, odd, but has a sincerity that is relatable. Best friends with P.J. since they were little kids, Josie is the moral compass for them both.

Though she wears baggy clothes and oversized shirts, Josie beauty shines from the inside out. Seeing her realize her crush on Isabelle become something more is the chef's kiss in Bottoms. Josie may be shy and awkward, but she's a great friend and sincere person all around which is why she number one.

