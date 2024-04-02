The Big Picture Bottoms was a critical hit with a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but didn't make a big impact at the box office.

Fans can now own Bottoms on Blu-ray, thanks to Kino Lorber, a boutique label known for unique film releases.

Emma Seligman's film blends comedy with emotion and LGBTQ+ representation, offering a modern twist on a classic story.

One of the best films from last year was Bottoms from director Emma Seligman. The absurdly charming coming-of-age comedy was a massive critical hit (holding a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes) when it came out late last summer, but sadly it didn’t make a huge splash at the box office. It was also one of the few theatrical films from last year that didn’t receive a physical media release. However, Kino Lorber is thankfully changing that as they’ve announced their release of Bottoms on the format for later this year.

There’s no exact release date or special features announced for the Blu-ray yet, but regardless, this should be taken as a win for any physical media fan. Bottoms was given a digital release just a few weeks after its theatrical debut, so it has been available to watch in the months since. However, with random titles being removed from these services without warning becoming a more common trend, it’s comforting to know movie fans will actually be able to own one of the best films of the decade in the coming months.

'Bottoms' Rose to the Top

The reason Bottoms worked so well was because it blended gut-busting comedy with genuine emotion with relative ease. Following two high school friends who just started a fight club to pick up girls, Seligman pushed the comedic boundary with some of the most joyful stupidity ever put on film. The randomness and controlled chaos of Bottoms is its biggest strength with Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, and Marshawn Lynch comedic timing being deadly. This is a classic coming-of-age story with modern sensibilities and great LGBTQ+ representation. Yet, at the same time, it's very unpredictable in the way it presents its humor and heart. This love story always finds a way to keep you on your toes. Once the bodies literally start flying in the third act, you’ll have the dumbest smile on your face. In just two films, Seligman has cemented herself as one of the most creative minds in Hollywood, and their partnership with Sennott is one that film fans need to continue to look out for.

'Bottoms' on Blu-ray

While it’s a bit odd MGM didn’t initially put Bottoms out on Blu-ray, it's great that Kino Lorber is picking up the slack. The latter is a critically acclaimed boutique label that has made a career putting films out on Blu-ray when no one else wants to. Already this year the company has put out gems like Kindergarten Cop on 4K for the first time. The throwback, hand made, feel of Bottoms makes it the perfect film for Kino to add to their collection. While we wait for Bottom’s official Blu-ray release date, you can stream the film currently on Amazon Prime Video.