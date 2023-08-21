The Big Picture Bottoms is a new comedy film that follows two high school girls as they come up with a plan to make senior year unforgettable, even if it compromises the status quo of the entire school.

In a new clip from the film, the main characters find themselves in a tense situation when a classmate confronts them, forcing them to think quickly and come up with a solution to escape.

Despite their unconventional ideas, PJ and Josie's plan to set up a clandestine fight club in order to get to know cheerleaders might just give them the popularity they desire during their final semester of high school.

Bottoms is about to make its way towards the big screen, and a new clip from the upcoming Emma Seligman comedy has been released ahead of the movie's premiere. Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri star in an unconventional story, where the main characters will have to do whatever it takes to make their experience in high school memorable. Even if they don't have the best ideas, drama will unfold as they come up with a plan to make senior year more exciting that will compromise the status quo of the entire school. This week, audiences will get to experience the latest project from the Shiva Baby filmmaker.

In the new clip, PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri) are seen inside a car with Isabel (Havana Rose Liu) when an unexpected threat approaches their windshield. One of their classmates isn't happy with what the girls have done, prompting him to stand right in front of their cars before they can get away. Seeing the boy menacingly hovering next to the vehicle puts the girls on edge, as they have no idea regarding what to do in order toe scape from him. The solution they finally come up with involves pushing the car slightly forward, bumping the football player lightly on the knees.

The boy that was yelling at them just a second ago suddenly drops to the floor, leaving the girls horrified with what they have done. And that's not even directly related to the main problem of the film, where PJ and Josie set up a clandestine fight club in order to have a chance of getting to know some cheerleaders before high school is over. While the logic behind their plan might be questionable, there's no denying that the concept could buy them plenty of popularity regardless of what the principal's office might have to say. It's tough to stand out in high school, but PJ and Josie will have a semester to remember.

Image via Orion Releasing

Ayo Edebiri's Big Year

Besides being involved in what appears to be one of the funniest comedies of the summer, Ayo Edebiri has had one of the most impressive years of her career in 2023. The performer came back to play the role of Sydney in The Bear, the successful Hulu drama about a family trying to save the legacy of their restaurant. On the other hand, Edebiri was cast in one of the biggest projects of her career when it was announced earlier this year that she would appear in Thunderbolts. Marvel Studios is assembling a team consisting on their best villains and anti-heroes, and Ayo Edebiri will be right at the center of it.

You can check out the new clip from Bottoms below, before the movie premieres in theaters on August 25: