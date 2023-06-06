If high school wasn't already hard enough, imagine adding the stress of running a clandestine fight club to it with an ulterior motive in mind. That is basically the premise for Emma Seligman's Bottoms, the upcoming comedy about an unconventional group of teenagers who are trying to have the best time of their lives, even if that means they will break a few rules in the process. The first trailer for the movie has just been released, and it's preparing audiences for this year's "horniest and bloodiest" coming-of-age story.

Rachel Sennott stars as PJ, while Ayo Edebiri will portray the role of Josie. The whole idea behind the concept of running the fight club is to get the leading ladies an opportunity to hook up with the cheerleading team before they graduate, and they have to leave high school in the rearview mirror. If you don't understand the correlation between the combat network and make-out sessions, the trailer does a good job of explaining it, setting the stage for things to get out of control with the whole enterprise. The main characters will learn a thing or two about the consequences their actions can have on others.

Seligman previously worked with Sennott in the 2018 feature Shiva Baby, which was a long adaptation of a short film created by the filmmaker at an earlier point of her career. Also starring Molly Gordon, the project told the story of Danielle, a Jewish college senior who will have to balance her messy personal life with her family's religious-focused way of living. Edebiri has been dominating the small screen lately with her role as one of the leads of The Bear and she recently made an appearance on the beloved sitcom Abbott Elementary.

Image via Orion Pictures

RELATED: 'Bottoms,' 'Tetris,' & More Announced for SXSW 2023's Second Wave of Programming

What is Rachel Sennott Doing Now?

After getting to the bottom of a bloody mystery during last year's Bodies Bodies Bodies, Sennott has been busy with a wide variety of different projects. She is currently starring in HBO's The Idol, where she plays the protagonist's best friend and professional assistant. The complicated relationship she has with Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) due to the fact that she cares about her public and private image will place Leia (Sennott) in a very complicated situation, making her feel torn between her role as a trustworthy friend, and the fact that she actually works for the singer.

You can check out the first trailer for Bottoms below, before the movie opens in theaters on August 25: