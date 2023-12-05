The Big Picture The Boulet Brothers' Dragula has been renewed for a sixth season by Shudder.

The show represents a significant step for the LGBTQ+ horror community, challenging harmful representations of their identities that have been prevalent in the genre.

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula sets itself apart from RuPaul's Drag Race by combining glamour and terror, while also celebrating diversity through casting people from various backgrounds and identities.

The reality competition series The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula has been renewed for a sixth season by AMC Networks’ streaming service Shudder, best known for its supernatural and horror content. Drag performers and brothers Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet made big waves with Shudder when they inked a major deal with the platform to expand their Dragula empire.

This deal was revealed after their show became the most-watched series on Shudder in 2021, per Variety. The deal represented a huge step for the LGBTQ+ horror community, as harmful representations of their identities have historically driven the genre for a long time. The Boulet brothers have built their careers around changing this narrative, as they've gained major success in horror drag. Craig Engler, the general manager for the streaming platform Shudder, spoke of The Boulet Brothers’ importance. When he looked back at previous seasons ahead of Season 4, Engler noted that the brothers "have proven to be uniquely talented producers and storytellers, creating innovative, inclusive programming that smashes genres and draws a large and loyal following."

While the series has drawn comparisons to the extremely successful show RuPaul's Drag Race, Dragula sets itself apart by representing a different side to drag as being glamorous yet terrifying all in one. Especially since Dragula made it a priority to cast people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate the different ethnicities, sexualities, and gender identities, as the Boulet Brothers use their platform to fight against restrictions in both drag and the horror genre.

What Is ‘The Boulet Brothers' Dragula’ About?

Dragula features The Boulet Brothers as hosts and judges in a drag competition. They bring in contestants that specialize in horror drag and can fit into four themed pillars: drag, horror, glamor, and filth. A typical episode showcases the cast discussing their drag history before participating in mini-challenges affectionately named 'Fright Feat'. This is when the contestants must prove their commitment to the three drag pillars, as they take part in some pretty scary tasks, such as eating pig brains and even attempting to escape a sinking prison. Talk about having your fears come to life. Then, once they've tested their resolve, the constants show off their fashion during the 'Floor Show'. This is the main event for Dragula, as each artist is tasked to create an outfit based on their pillar with their own personal flare. Then they strut their stuff down the runway to sell the look.

Each week, one contestant is kicked off the show, until there is only one artist left standing to take home the prize. Which, aside from the bragging rights of being crowned “Dragula, The World’s Next Drag Supermonster”, the prize is also $100,000 in cash. Not too shabby. Past winners include Vander Von Odd from Season 1, Biqtch Puddin from Season 2, Landon Cider from Season 3, and most recently, Dahli was crowned the winner of Dragula Season 4. And with the news that the series has been renewed for yet another season, rest assured that these unnerving themes and fashion will come back soon to haunt your nightmares.

