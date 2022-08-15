Monsters and mavens, Shudder and the iconic Boulet Brothers have sealed the deal! According to Variety, following the outstanding success of their fourth season of The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Search for the World's Next Drag Supermonster on AMC's horror-centric streaming service, the petrifying pair have signed on to expand their franchise. This means fans can expect even more of the spectacular spooks and glamorous gore served up by the contestants vying, tooth and nail, for the crown of Supermonster.

Hosts Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet have made a pact with AMC and Shudder to expand their horror-inspired drag competition, Dragula, for a fifth season. With the previous fourth season becoming one of Shudder's most-watched series of 2021, the two queer legends were bound to be reaping what they've sown, and the time has come. The new inked deal not only ensures fans will be getting a fifth season, but also a spinoff series "and an additional special set to debut on Shudder over the next twelve months." The spinoff series is said to be a full-season worth of brand-new material from the Boulet Brothers based off of their reality series Dragula. The new series already wrapped filming and is ready to go, with a premiere date set for sometime this fall.

The Boulet Brothers promise their sparkling new deal is going to exceed fans' expectations, saying:

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be a Dragula fan. This new partnership with Shudder (and the AMC family) provides an incredible opportunity for us to expand our cinematic universe and to flesh out all of the characters, stories and stars that audiences have fallen in love with over the years. We couldn’t be more excited about the content that we’re about to unleash, and if fans have felt shocked and engaged with our content in the past, they are truly not ready for what’s coming next. It’s going to be a wild, fun, and terrifying new ride."

Image via Shudder

Dragula was the Frankenstein-brainchild of the two nightlife icons back in 2016 when they first brought the series to life on YouTube. Based on their nightclub pageant of the same title, the Boulet Brothers took their reality challenge through the streaming service gauntlet, passing through Amazon Prime and Netflix, before they ultimately made Shudder their main haunt in 2021. With Shudder catering to AMC's horror buffs and supernatural seekers, Dragula was an instant success. The dastardly duo even made an appearance on The Fangoria Chainsaw Awards in May.

The general manager of Shudder, Craig Engler, spoke highly of the Boulet Brothers, saying: "With ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula and Resurrection,’ the Boulet Brothers have proven to be uniquely talented producers and storytellers, creating innovative, inclusive programming that smashes genres and draws a large and loyal following. We’re excited to be working with them on their upcoming new competition series, with more to come in 2023."

Dragula pits eleven highly-skilled competitors, called monsters on the show, against one another in a match that determines each one's ability to showcase their costume creation, special-effects makeup and their ability to perform. Like Ru Paul's Drag Race, Dragula pulls out all the stops, from eccentric themes to celebrity guest judges, asking their contestants to go the extra mile for a cash prize and the esteemed title of Supermonster. The costumes must be outstanding, and the more deranged the better, lest they be doomed to extermination.

The Shudder series is written, produced and directed by the Boulet Brothers, as well as co-directed by Nathan Noyes. All four seasons of Dragula are available to stream on AMC's Shudder now. Check out the trailer for their fourth season ahead of the upcoming fifth: