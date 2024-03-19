The Big Picture Bound is a queer classic getting a 4K remaster in the Criterion Collection alongside bonus features, coming June 18.

Deep dive into crime drama with audio commentary from stars, interviews, trailers, and essays included in special release.

The Wachowskis' directorial debut in 1996, Bound is a stand-out piece of queer cinema leading to their sensational careers.

Gays gear up - Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s feature-length directorial debut and queer classic, Bound, will be arriving in 4K form later this year. Landing a coveted spot alongside other favorites in the Criterion Collection, the movie is finally getting the justice that it deserves with not only a high-resolution remastering but also upgraded sound quality and plenty of bonus features. What’s even better is that the title joins the esteemed lineup on June 18, giving members of the community a little something extra to ring in the Pride season this year. Starring Jennifer Tilly (Chucky), Gina Gershon (Thanksgiving), and Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos), the movie will fit perfectly alongside the other titles in your LGBTQ+ collection.

Included in Bound’s special release, fans can expect to do a deep-dive into the crime drama with in-depth audio commentary from the leading players - both Wachowski siblings, the trio of stars (Gershon, Tilly, Pantoliano), the production’s editor Zach Staenberg, and technical consultant Susie Bright. The two-disc drop also features a handful of interviews from the entire leading cast along with ensemble member Christopher Meloni (Law & Order), and others involved behind the scenes, including the movie’s composer, Don Davis. In addition, there will be a handful of trailers, an essay by scholar McKenzie Wark, and a video essay by film critic, Christian Newland.

A stand-out piece of queer cinema, Bound flipped the industry on its head when the Wachowskis dropped their directorial debut on the world in 1996. Before the pair would introduce audiences to a new way of thinking in The Matrix franchise, Bound served as a building block for what has become a sensational career for both sisters. In the movie, Gershon stars as Corky, a plumber hired to take care of some maintenance in a mafia member’s (Pantoliano) apartment. While there, Corky falls head over heels for the mafioso’s girlfriend, Violet (Tilly), with the lovers embarking on not only a dangerous affair but also a heist that will see them go toe-to-toe against the mob.

‘Bound’s Reunion

While audiences will likely never see what happened to Violet and Corky after they drove off into the sunset, the gang reunited last year on the small screen for a one-off episode of Syfy and USA Network’s Chucky. Tilly has long been a part of the Don Mancini-created franchise, which broke away from theatrical releases and dipped into a TV series back in 2021. During the show’s second season, Tilly reunited with Pantoliano and Gershon in an Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery episode filled with fun references and plenty of laughs.

