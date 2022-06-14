Some movies cause big ripples. As The Bourne Identity turns twenty, it's worth looking back at the film that spawned one of this century's most popular franchises and breathed new life into well-worn action movie beats. In the early 2000s, blockbusters looked like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings, science fiction and fantasy writ large (and not a single MCU title in sight). Simultaneously, action stars and themes from the 90s seemed tired. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Collateral Damage came and went early in 2002 without much impact. Pierce Brosnan's tenure as 007 was ending, with that run of Bond films looking increasingly passé (reaching a nadir later in the year with the silly Die Another Day). An attempt to revive Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan franchise, with Ben Affleck in the lead, would also falter at one movie.

Based on a 1980 novel by Robert Ludlum (which had previously been made into a TV movie with miniseries idol Richard Chamberlain), The Bourne Identity seemed like it could be another retread of spy games and governmental skulduggery. However, its young star, taut direction from Doug Liman, and a contemporary take by scriptwriter Tony Gilroy created a winning formula that would see Bourne through five films.

In the first installment, amnesiac Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) is pulled out of the sea near Marseilles and searches for clues to his real identity with the help of Marie (Franka Potente). Discovering that he is a highly-trained assassin, Bourne is pursued by his CIA handlers and fellow assets from Operation Treadstone.

Undoubtedly The Bourne Identity's best asset is Damon, proving himself for the first time as a credible action lead. After his breakout with Good Will Hunting, and supporting roles in Saving Private Ryan and Ocean's 11, his star was in question after a string of films that failed to impress. Only his sympathetic and chilling performance in The Talented Mr. Ripley hinted at the intensity he would bring to the film.

Looking for all the world like he's on a European gap-year, Damon invests Bourne with a vulnerability that turns to cold-blooded intent when something flips the switch on his killer instincts. About to be arrested on a park bench in Zurich, Bourne neutralizes two police officers in a flurry of muscle memory. Later he strolls through security at the American embassy, taking out three guards with non-lethal ease, and doesn't break a sweat as armed marines bear down. That scene resonated with audiences of the time, less than a year after 9/11, when the actions of rogue individuals against the state were very much in the public consciousness.

Although Bourne agonizes over the revelation he's an assassin, the discovery of incredible talents brings an element of wish fulfillment similar to The Matrix. Yet where The Matrix looked to the balletic gunplay and wire-fu of Hong Kong cinema in its 1999 revamp of the action movie (which would quickly run out of steam in the sequels), The Bourne Identity's martial arts are more grounded and realistic. In a Paris apartment, Bourne faces off against another Treadstone assassin, using any technique necessary (including environmental objects such as a pen) to get the upper hand in the battle. It's a fast and ruthless showdown. In any confrontation, Bourne will get the upper hand within seconds and move on. These moments of violence are particularly well-played by Damon, believably performed and contrasting with the soft-spoken nature of his hero in other scenes.

The other factor in The Bourne Identity's success is the direction of Liman. While director Paul Greengrass would take the handheld camera aesthetic further in the next two sequels, Liman invests many scenes with a more tempered pseudo-documentary style. Having taken off in 90s dramas like NYPD Blue and given the name "shaky-cam" (often in a derogatory way by motion-sick critics), the extent to which the technique is used in the first Bourne film barely registers today. It's most effective in potentially pace-killing moments, with scenes set in hotels and office lobbies gaining nervous energy from the constantly prowling camera. In the Langley sequences (with Brian Cox and Chris Cooper bringing an old school callousness to proceedings) there's a sense of looking in on something real.

Equal standouts are the European locations and the excellent car chase through the streets of Paris, which channels the spirit of The Italian Job in its Mini vs police showdown. Additionally shot by second-unit director, Alexander Witt, it still holds up as an all-time great chase and the most exciting scene of the film. The DNA of Luc Besson's early work exists in The Bourne Identity, as does Tom Tykwer's indie actioner Run Lola Run (also starring Potente), bringing a sheen of Euro cool to proceedings. The franchise would develop themes of guilt and redemption, but there's still a sense in this outing that Bourne's on the best ever backpacking adventure in Paris.

The immediate sequels progressed the realistic, low-key style under the guidance of Greengrass and established him as a key director of intelligent action movies in a post-9/11 world (particularly the realism of United 93 and Captain Phillips). While The Bourne Identity was a success, its legacy (no pun intended to The Bourne Legacy) really resides in the other movie franchises that reconfigured themselves in its wake.

Bond is the most obvious series to have benefited from Bourne's lead, with 2006's Casino Royale favoring bruising hand-to-hand combat over invisible cars. Daniel Craig's performance, questioning Bond's role and identity throughout his five films, owes a lot as well. 2008's Taken (co-written by Besson, no less) captured the imagination of action fans with a singular hero and his very particular set of skills. Liam Neeson's character is also a likable everyman who can nevertheless turn into a killing machine at the drop of a hat, and Keanu Reeves' John Wick, which it's fight sequences that utilize everyday items certainly owes a bit to the Bourne franchise. Even the MCU isn't immune from the influence in Captain America: The Winter Soldier's best hand-to-hand moments (Cap taking on the STRIKE operatives in the lift is a close-quarters encounter that Bourne would have relished).

Moments in The Bourne Identity (such as the Treadstone assassins activation montage) look dated now, but it's still a fun ride with winning performances by Damon and Potente. There's real chemistry between them and Damon is allowed to be quirky and funny here, unlike the deadly serious sequels. Its greatest influence is in the films that emulated its improved action style, and it was clear from the beginning that Bourne had something. As Cox's spymaster tells an oversight committee at the end of the film, "it's got legs... it'll run and run."