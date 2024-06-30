Action cinema was facing an existential crisis at the beginning of the 21st century. While the 1990s had seen the popularity of action classics like The Matrix, Speed, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, come the new millennium, the genre became dominated by overtly silly, ridiculous films that had no semblance of reality. The critical failures of Mission: Impossible II and Die Another Day suggested that not even reliable franchises were guaranteed hits anymore. However, the Bourne franchise provided the grounded, brutal new take on action cinema that the genre desperately needed. By drawing inspiration from the acclaimed novels by Robert Ludlum, the spy series merged exciting hand-to-hand combat sequences with an element of political conspiracy that made it feel more timely.

Besides making stars out of directors Doug Liman and Paul Greengrass, the Bourne films were foundational in Matt Damon's career. The actor had scored critical acclaim for his dramatic performances in Good Will Hunting and The Talented Mr. Ripley, but he certainly did not fit the traditional “action star” mold, which is perhaps why the Bourne series is so successful as spy thrillers. The five films released thus far are all interesting in their own right, providing more than a few memorable moments. However, some Bourne movies are undeniably more enjoyable, making it easier for audiences to revisit them.

5 ‘Jason Bourne’ (2016)

Directed by Paul Greengrass

Although it's certainly not without its merits, Jason Bourne feels like an unnecessary sequel that fails to justify its existence. The original trilogy starring Damon hadn’t necessarily closed the door on potential follow-ups, but it didn’t offer any clear indication as to where the story was headed next. Jason Bourne sees the titular character returning to the fray after learning a secret about his father that ties back to Treadstone. Unfortunately, this angle isn’t really a compelling enough mystery on its own, as Bourne is ultimately secondary to the film's central conspiracy. Damon is always great at the action sequences, but he struggles to give depth to Bourne’s motivation when the script feels so emotionally empty.

Jason Bourne is also guilty of wasting a stacked supporting cast of new characters. The notion of Alicia Vikander as a fiercely intelligent government agent, Riz Ahmed as a shady tech mogul, and Tommy Lee Jones as an overbearing villain sounds exciting, but the roles are ultimately wasted in what feels like an extended setup for another sequel. Nonetheless, Jason Bourne does feature some incredible action sequences that prove why Greengrass is such a talented, visceral filmmaker. A Las Vegas heist sequence in the last act is worth revisiting in its own right, even if the rest of the film isn’t nearly as rewatchable as its predecessors.

4 ‘The Bourne Legacy’ (2012)

Directed by Tony Gilroy

The Bourne Legacy is by far the most underrated entry in the Bourne franchise. Instead of making a traditional sequel, writer/director Tony Gilroy introduces the new character of Aaron Cross (Jeremy Renner), another brainwashed spy serving in the same program as Bourne. While Bourne is ultimately searching for the truth behind his ties to the sinister program, Cross unravels a sinister plot that involves the pharmaceutical industry and the surveillance state. It’s more of a straightforward spy thriller than anything else, and Gilroy explores the minutiae of the espionage world. Although it works as a standalone spy thriller, The Bourne Legacy corresponds with events from the previous trilogy in a way that makes the timelines sync up.

It was somewhat disappointing that actors like Julia Stiles and David Strathairn did reprise their roles, but The Bourne Legacy introduces a compelling new ensemble. Rachel Weisz is perfectly cast as a fiercely intelligent doctor who becomes Cross’ ally and feels like much more than a standard love interest. Similarly, Edward Norton is having a great time chewing the scenery as the film’s main antagonist. The only major failing of The Bourne Legacy is that Cross himself is not as interesting of a lead as Bourne, as he does not share the same loss of innocence that Damon’s character does in the first film. Although it's unfortunate that there was never a sequel to The Bourne Legacy, it's still an underrated entry in the franchise that fans should revisit.

3 ‘The Bourne Identity’ (2002)

Directed by Doug Liman

It would not be an overstatement to say that The Bourne Identity is one of the most influential action movies ever made. Instead of padding the runtime with unnecessary computer-generated effects and explosions, Liman made a film about a journey of self-discovery in which Bourne must uncover why he has so many lethal skills that he can’t explain. It’s essentially a neo-noir that’s peppered with frequent action sequences, which are fairly unsparing in terms of their brutality. It’s frankly a shock that The Bourne Identity got away with a PG-13 rating, as it contains a far more authentic depiction of chaotic gunplay than many R-rated action franchises.

The Bourne Identity works because of how compelling Bourne’s hero’s journey is. While he would become a more downbeat, serious character in the sequels, Bourne has the same innocence as other Damon characters in films like Good Will Hunting and The Rainmaker. The film is very well-paced and tells an individual story that does not necessitate knowledge of the sequels to be emotionally satisfying. The only reason that The Bourne Identity isn't as enjoyable is the direction of the action sequences; while Greengrass perfected the use of somewhat shaky camerawork, there are moments in which Liman’s stunt scenes are hard to watch. Nonetheless, The Bourne Identity is an action classic that just gets better with age.

2 ‘The Bourne Supremacy’ (2004)

Directed by Paul Greengrass

Living up to the lofty expectations that The Bourne Identity established was certainly not an easy task, but The Bourne Supremacy is one of the most relentless action movies ever made. The film kicks off with a shocking moment in which Bourne’s love interest, Marie (Franka Potente), is killed amidst a hectic car chase, setting him up on a mission of revenge. The shift in characterization is beautifully handled on Damon’s part, conveying a more sensitive aspect of masculinity. Even though he is frequently brutalized by his enemies, Bourne is still a vulnerable character in mourning. A final scene in which he apologizes for causing the death of a child’s parents is one of the most well-acted moments in the entire franchise.

Greengrass greatly expands the political subtext of the Bourne series by addressing the role that Treadstone played in Marie’s death. Bourne’s self-discovery mission is still at the story's center, but The Bourne Supremacy shows that he is ultimately just a pawn in a larger CIA plan to brainwash its agents. The Bourne Supremacy is well-paced and doesn’t skimp on emotion, even if Bourne’s lines become fewer and further between. While it does require its successor to wrap up the character arcs, The Bourne Supremacy is a masterclass in action storytelling that serves as one of the most satisfying and rewatchable sequels of all time.

1 ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ (2007)

Directed by Paul Greengrass

The Bourne Ultimatum is one of the most satisfying conclusions to any movie trilogy, offering long-awaited answers to questions about Bourne’s mysterious past. It's the film in which Bourne himself truly fulfills his legacy by helping put an end to the program that turned him into an assassin. Damon shows a much more brutal side of Bourne, particularly in the moments of intensity, many of which rank among the best action scenes of the 21st century. It’s impressive that after two well-received installments, The Bourne Ultimatum still topped its previous success.

The film operates at a larger scale than any of the previous films, as Bourne understands that his actions could have a serious impact on the future of the nation’s espionage agencies. Nonetheless, it's also a very personal film that uses flashbacks to tie into Bourne’s history. In addition to skyrocketing the franchise’s box office to new heights, The Bourne Ultimatum received Academy Award trophies for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing. Rumors persist that another film is in the works, but it's hard to imagine another sequel being as rewatchable as The Bourne Ultimatum.

