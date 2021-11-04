Two more Bros have joined Billy Eichner’s romantic comedy of the same name. Variety reports that Harvey Fierstein and Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang have joined the cast of the upcoming film, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Luke Macfarlane, Symone, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, TS Madison, and Eichner himself.

Planned for release in 2022, Bros is described as a “smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.” According to Variety, the film’s entire cast will be comprised of LGBTQ+ actors, meaning that even the film’s heterosexual characters will be played by queer actors, standing by Universal’s commitment to diversify their production slate.

Eichner co-wrote the film’s script with Nicholas Stoller, writer of The Five Year Engagement, who will also serve as the film’s director. Yang joins on the heels of his recent Emmy nomination for Saturday Night Live, as well as work on a queer reimagining of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, set on Fire Island and shot over the summer. Fierstein most recently appeared in Big Mouth, reprising his voice role from 2018 in Netflix’s hit comedy.

“I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros,” Eichner said to The Hollywood Reporter in September. Eichner continued:

“After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast. And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’”

Judd Apatow and Joshua Church will serve as the film’s producers alongside Stoller, with Eichner serving as executive producer. Bros is expected to be released in 2022.

