Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang and comedian Joel Kim Booster are set to star in Searchlight's romantic comedy Fire Island, which will be made for Hulu.

Variety broke the news, reporting that Andrew Ahn (Spa Night) will direct from a script by Booster that is described as a modern-day take on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. The story follows two best friends who take a weeklong trip to Fire Island, the Long Island-adjacent destination known as a favorite vacation spot among the LGBTQ community.

John Hodges, Brooke Posch and Tony Hernandez will serve as producers for JAX Media (Russian Doll), while Searchlight execs Chan Phung and Richard Ruiz will oversee the project for the studio. Production is slated to start in August on Fire Island as well as in New York City. Though the film will be released exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., it will stream globally under the Star brand on Disney Plus.

Variety notes that this weekend marks the 45h anniversary of “The Invasion,” wherein boatloads of drag queens stormed the beaches of Fire Island over July 4 weekend in 1976. Ahn is surely familiar with the island's gay-friendly history, having directed episodes of FX's six-part documentary Pride, which chronicled the struggle for LGBTQ civil rights in America from the 1950s up to today.

Booster has appeared on several TV series including Shrill and Search Party, and he has also lent his voice to animated shows including Big Mouth and Bojack Horseman. The writer and stand-up comic also co-hosted the reboot of Singled Out with Keke Palmer.

Though Yang is still a "featured player" on SNL, he established himself as one of the show's breakout stars this past season, and I anticipate him taking on even more responsibility next year with several cast members expected to depart this summer. Yang is genuinely funny -- his Weekend Update bit as the Iceberg from Titanic was hilarious -- and his TV credits also include Broad City, Girls5Eva and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

