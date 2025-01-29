All Elite Wrestling star Anthony Bowens is already plotting his next tag team move and his latest pitch just might prove to be one of the most unexpected yet. The AEW star took to social media after Saturday Night Live's January 25 episode, where cast member Bowen Yang (Wicked) was spotted rocking a New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) shirt during the broadcast. The nod to pro wrestling didn’t go unnoticed by fans — or by AEW’s own Bowens, who wasted no time in floating a new tag team idea.

Posting a picture of Yang in the NJPW shirt, Bowens joked that he’d like to officially invite Bowen Yang to AEW to form a new team called ‘Bowens Yang.’ Yes, really. And given AEW’s penchant for, ahem, "creative" team names (see: Meat Madness), it might not be the most out-there suggestion. Now, while Yang’s SNL moment got wrestling Twitter buzzing, there’s no indication that he has any actual plans to step into an AEW ring, not that the wrestling internet fandom has paid any attention to that, especially since Bowens is in desperate need of a new tag team buddy, since it all came crashing down at AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage, where he and longtime partner Max Caster officially split up.

Do a Lot of Celebrities Like Wrestling?

You bet they do. The sport seems to be a real guilty pleasure for a lot of them, but it also makes sense, since they spend their lives performing and these athletes are doing it live every week in front of thousands. At the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw, the stars were out in force. Kieran Culkin, who was at the show celebrating his Golden Globe win for A Real Pain from the night before, met with WWE superstar CM Punk after the main event, while his brother Macaulay Culkin appeared on camera, alongside Seth Green, Ashton Kutcher, and Yang's Saturday Night Live compatriot Michael Che.

And speaking of SNL, the relationship between them and pro wrestling goes back decades. WWE stars like The Rock, John Cena, and Roman Reigns have also guested on talk segments like Weekend Update, while Cena also hosted, back in 2016, and The Rock has hosted five times and was inducted into the Five-Timers Club by Tom Hanks and Alec Baldwin.

On the flip side, Che and Colin Jost appeared on WWE television in a storyline with WWE that led to them competing in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. Jost, in particular, played a classic heel, irritating the enormous Braun Strowman and paying the price.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TNT at 8 PM ET.