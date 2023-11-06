The Big Picture Bowie Jane Ball has broken Derrick Levasseur's Big Brother record by lasting more than 97 days without ever being nominated, making her a clear threat to win.

The Hitmen alliance, formed by Derrick and Cody Calafiore in Big Brother 16, has left a lasting legacy and inspired alliances in future seasons.

The current season has seen strategic moves and potential jury mistakes, creating uncertainty as to who will ultimately win, with Jag and Bowie Jane emerging as strong contenders.

Big Brother 25 is the longest season of the American show so far with 100 days. That gives more opportunities for houseguests to break records of some of the best players ever to play the game. Bowie Jane Ball started at the bottom of several alliances. Her bad position became clear when the Bye Bye Bitches blindsided her and evicted Red Utley. She became more of a lone wolf ever since and won multiple tiebreakers. The lawyer made a surprising mark on Big Brother history by breaking Derrick Levasseur's record.

Derrick Levasseur's 'Big Brother' Record of Most Days Without Ever Being Nominated

The police sergeant was in Big Brother 16 and in The Detonators alliance. He had a final two deal with Cody Calafiore called "The Hitmen." He made it through the whole season, 97 days without ever being nominated. This made him a clear threat to win, but Cody wanted to stay loyal to him. So he cut Victoria Rafaeli and took Derrick to the final two. The jury saw this as a clear mistake on Cody's part and Derrick won the season.

The Hitmen's legacy has lasted over time. Jag Bains and Matt Klotz this season were inspired by them and formed a final 2 called "The Minutemen." But it was Bowie Jane who broke Derrick's record by lasting more than 97 days without ever touching the block. She has a final three deal with Matt and Jag called "The Mafia." Matt also almost broke Derrick's record, but that changed on day 93. Bowie Jane won Head of Household and nominated Felicia Cannon and Matt on the block, keeping Jag safe.

"The plan worked out, I was able to nominate Matt without him realizing that we had a little plan behind the scenes," she said in the diary room in episode 40. "I do feel bad for this trick on Matt. But it really doesn't matter. The important thing is one of us three wins veto, then we can send Felicia off to the jury house. And the Mafia will make the final three!" Matt reacted to getting nominated. "It sucks my perfect record is over of not being on the block," he said. "Unfortunately, I picked the wrong number. Jag was closer. I should be safe sitting next to Felicia this week, but this late in the game I don't want to take any chances with that. So I gotta get that veto in my hands."

Will history repeat itself? Cody taking Derrick to the end was seen as one of the biggest mistakes in Big Brother's history. Cody was able to correct that and win Big Brother 22. Jag considered evicting Matt after learning Cory Wurtenberger and other jury members were more impressed with Matt's game. But the same episode ended with them evicting Felicia instead of Matt. Cirie Fields joined the jury and the jurors said it was "so stupid" for Matt to do what Jag wanted by getting rid of her. Jag seems to be the front runner to win, but Bowie Jane has a few good arguments to win including her record. The DJ also has a special place in history by being the first Australian houseguest on the American show.

The final episode of Big Brother 25 will air on November 9.