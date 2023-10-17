Spoiler Alert for October 16's Big Brother veto ceremony

The Big Picture Cirie is suspicious of Bowie Jane and wants to expose her true intentions to the rest of the houseguests.

The alliances and relationships in the house are becoming more transparent after a dramatic veto ceremony.

Matt and Bowie Jane are frustrated by the game dynamics, as they want to hang out with each other but feel they can't due to the perception that they are aligned with other players.

The houseguests are continuing their fight to win $750,000. Cameron Hardin became the season's first juror and there are six more spots left. Cirie Fields has stayed under the radar since Izzy Gleicher's eviction on Big Brother 25. She said she wanted Cory Wurtenberger out of the game because he targeted her son, Jared Fields. But it looks like Bowie Jane is finally on her radar due to her conversations on the live feeds.

Cirie Notices Matt and Jag Are Close to Bowie Jane

Image via CBS

Cirie and Felicia Cannon had an alliance with Jag Bains and Matt Klotz called the Seven Deadly Sins. That blew up the week of Izzy's eviction. This week Jag is the invisible Head of Household and nominated Felicia and Blue Kim. He and Blue won the vetos, so he nominated Cory and America Lopez. The alliances and relationships are coming to light after the dramatic veto ceremony.

"How do we get them to see Ms. Bowie Jane ain't sh-t?" Cirie asked Felicia after the veto meeting on October 16. She found out Cory and America were close enough to Jag that they knew he was HoH on Friday morning. Cory also claims he's been close to Bowie Jane since the eviction of Red Utley, and he could get her vote. However, Bowie Jane was shocked that Cory said he planned to go to the end with her and America.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’: Cirie Has Her Goodbye Message for Cory Ready

Felicia claimed Matt told her he was surprised America got so comfortable in the game that she was stunned by her nomination. "They make them that comfortable," Cirie said. "They did everything they wanted." She noted the Mecole Hayes and Jared evictions were partially done because they were threats to Cory and America's game.

"You got rid of every person in our alliance, our alliance," Cirie told Felicia. "Because ya'll really had an alliance with them. And then you're up here talking about, 'Who was lying for real and how ya'll hurting and all this bullsh-t.' Girl, they've been playing us for so long." Cirie wants to make sure Matt and Jag don't lock anything in with Bowie Jane. Cirie also talked about Bowie Jane's relationships with Blue. They agreed to no longer push Matt and Jag to target her. Felicia believes that America will be evicted next then Bowie Jane. Cirie thinks Blue only wants to go after Bowie Jane to have the competition winners for herself. Cory thinks Cirie, Bowie Jane, and Felicia would vote for him to stay if he plays it right.

Matt and Bowie Jane talked in the early morning of October 17. She said Cory and America are trying to make it seem like she's working with Matt and Jag. Matt told her to deny it. "It's so annoying because you guys are the people I want to hang out with, but we can't," she said. Her plan is to hang out with Felicia and Cirie. Matt thinks it's possible there will be another double, but after that, they can cruise. So their plan is to make it to the end together, but other houseguests are planning to stop them.