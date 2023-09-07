The Big Picture BoxLunch launches new lineup of horror merchandise just in time for Halloween, including apparel, jewelry, and novelty items.

Range of titles celebrated with each product, from recent horror movies and series to classics like Ghostbusters and The Lost Boys.

BoxLunch offers horror merch for all year round, bringing nostalgia and excitement to horror fans, while also supporting a philanthropic cause through Feeding America.

You may not have decided what your Halloween costume will be this year, but that doesn’t mean you have to go out without a matching apparel to the spooky season. BoxLunch revealed today that they are launching a new lineup that celebrates fan-favorite horror franchises like Friday the 13th, Chucky and Beetlejuice. The pop culture retailer already unveiled the merchandise you'll be able to purchase at their website just in time for Halloween.

The only requirement to enjoy this new slate of products is to be a horror fan. From housewares to apparel and jewelry to novelty items, BoxLunch promises to have something for everyone. A quick look at the horror section on the website will reveal that the retailer is brimming with jerseys, backpacks, journals, T-shirts, bags, Funkos, necklaces, pins... and that's only the first page!

BoxLunch Offers Merch For All Generations of Horror Fans

Horror fans will also be impressed at the range of titles that are celebrated with each product. The retailer offers merch for titles as recent as Wednesday, It and Midnight Mass, but also The Lost Boys, Ghostbusters, The Crow, Creature of the Black Lagoon and other movies and series that you'll probably have to ask your family about. And, of course, they're not limited to the spooky season.

True horror fans will probably want one or (several) more of those items on them all year long, as Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing at BoxLunch Rick Vargas states:

"BoxLunch has always been committed to offering new and unique merchandise that speaks to all types of fandoms, and horror is something we hadn’t leaned into previously. With this new range of horror merchandise, we're excited to bring a touch of horrifying nostalgia and excitement to our customers, not just during the Halloween season, but all year round."

If you need any extra reason to spend your hard-earned money at their website, you'll be glad to know that BoxLunch is also a philanthropist entity: Every $10 dollars that get spent on their website or physical stores helps provide a meal for a person in need through Feeding America. According to BoxLunch, throughout their eight years of existence over 170 million meals have been donated through this program.

The new BoxLunch merchandise is already available for purchase at their website or on their physical stores spread all around the U.S. Check out some of the collection below: