The Big Picture The film industry's future is uncertain after major strikes from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. The delay of 2024 titles and corporate mayhem at companies like WarnerDiscovery further complicate the situation.

The first four months of 2024 look bleak in terms of movie releases, with studios refusing to pay fair wages resulting in a limited number of shaky films. The box office needs a variety of major titles to thrive.

Concert films and foreign-language movies can potentially save cinemas and fill the gaps in the 2024 calendar. Audiences have shown a willingness to see foreign-language films, and these movies were less impacted by the strikes. Studios need to embrace these options for success in 2024.

With a pair of major strikes from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA finished, all eyes turn to the future of the film industry. Specifically, everybody, from moviegoers to artists to executives, is looking at the 2024 cinema scene. What does this year of filmmaking look like after getting disrupted by the prolonged strikes? The refusal of studios to give artists fair wages has ensured the delay and postponement of several 2024 titles, some of which won’t be out until 2025. While previous reports had hoped that the global box office would bounce back to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, that now looks impossible due to a confluence of factors even beyond the strikes, such as corporate mayhem at companies like WarnerDiscovery. It can be daunting to contemplate what the immediate future of movies and the box office will be. However, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty and explore what the year of movies relying heavily on projects like Dune: Part Two and a Ryan Reynolds/John Krasinski comedy about imaginary friends will look like.

What Does the Early 2024 Box Office Look Like?

The biggest loser of the strikes in terms of movie release scheduling is the first four months of 2024, which look barren right now. The initial months of the year have been portions of the calendar that Hollywood has struggled to fill up properly in the years since COVID-19 came on the scene. The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus left the first three months of 2022 nearly empty (even March 2022, which housed The Batman, only had four movies that opened in over 1,500 locations) while the first two months of 2023 were similarly desolate. Hollywood’s aversion to making mid-budget non-tentpoles, the kind of films that used to dominate these periods of the year, was already proving a drag on the yearly box office.

Now, thanks to the refusal of studios to pay their artists fair wages, the first four months of 2024 promise to be a box office nightmare. Countless major companies have already shifted tentpoles once set for February or March 2024 releases so they can have significant titles out in the second half of the year. This has left the earliest months of 2024 reliant on only a handful of shaky movies. Something like would-be tentpole Madame Web has already become an internet punchline, there's no way it can become even a one-week box office hit like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. March 2024, at least, has Dune: Part Two kicking off the month, but thanks to Elio and The Fall Guy vacating the March 1, 2024, spot, the month is deficient in new releases. While April 2022 (with its deluge of tentpoles) was a savior for that year's box office, the only notable releases currently scheduled for April 2024 are a new Godzilla vs. Kong film and Challengers.

The box office landscape cannot rely on just one or two big movies a month, it needs a variety of major titles to thrive. Now, granted, there are undoubtedly several titles from smaller studios that will end up scoring key weekend spots in these early months that just haven’t been announced yet. Titles from studios like A24, NEON, Focus Features, and Searchlight Pictures don’t reveal release dates years in advance. They often just nonchalantly drop release date information when a feature gets its first trailer just two-ish months before its premiere. Heck, Amazon Studios announced the wide theatrical release of Air just two-and-a-half months before it hit multiplexes. There will inevitably be more titles unveiled for these nascent weeks of 2024, but movie theaters cannot rely on theoretical motion pictures to survive.

Once summer 2024 gets underway, it appears things will reach a little more stabilization, mostly because this season is heavy on movies like The Fall Guy, Furiosa, and Ballerina which all started shooting in various parts of 2022. This created a backlog of summer blockbusters that's ensured that a good chunk of this coming summer's tentpoles are still on track for release, though even here there's still an unhealthy dependence on just one title a weekend to carry the day. All the buzz from Oppenheimer and Barbie opening on the same day hasn't inspired a wave of similar instances of counterprogramming next summer. Deadpool 3 will venture out into the final weekend of July 2024 alone, while The Fall Guy has the inaugural weekend of May to itself. Currently, the summer of 2024 has more stability than the first four months of the year, but there are still nowhere near enough features being put into theaters to give the box office some real concrete stamina.

The Wild Cards That Could Save Cinemas

Recently, AMC Theatre CEO Adam Aaron basked in the glory of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’s box office haul by noting that AMC had further plans for new concern films in 2024. AMC secured film rights to The Eras Tour (Variance Distribution helped bring the title out to other theater chains), not one of the big theatrical movie studios. With AMC also on deck to release Beyonce: The Renaissance Tour into theaters at the start of December 2023, AMC has found a new way to deliver major features to its screens without the aid of studios. It’s no surprise Aaron wants to keep that train rolling into 2024 while other theater chains and independent outlets are no doubt looking around for other events that can be brought to the big screen.

None of these other concert films will come anywhere close to the box office haul of The Eras Tour, but if they don’t crash and burn financially, they’ll likely bring in some degree of welcome box office to theaters. These kinds of projects could also help fill in gaps in the 2024 calendar inspired by the major studios delaying their major theatrical releases. In the last few years, unexpected titles like the Demon Train movie have drastically overperformed theatrically by giving seemingly “niche” audiences exactly what they want. Expect more concert and anime films to be more prominent in movie theaters in the first few months of 2024. Heck, if the major arthouse studios were smart, they’d realize that another easy way to cover up the holes in their release slate is by investing more in foreign-language titles. Such projects have already proven to be a boon for studios in 2023, after all!

The Box Office Needs More Foreign-Language Movies

In 2023, NEON sent both Infinity Pool and It Lives Inside out into over 1,800+ theaters each on opening weekend, hoping to score smash hits in the vein of A24's various horror classics. Neither one really took off and both failed to crack $5.1 million domestically. By contrast, Anatomy of a Fall has already grossed $3 million domestically as of this writing without ever going into wide release. It's likely, especially if it gets some major Oscar nods, it'll surpass the $5 million haul of the English-language Infinity Pool. Similarly, Sony Pictures Classics released Return to Seoul this year, a title hailing from Columbia that grossed $798,774 domestically despite never playing in over 103 theaters and scoring zero Oscar nods. That put Seoul way above the box office grosses of recent English-language titles from the same studio as Shortcomings and Mothering Sunday which both played in way more theaters. Then there's the fact that the Shah Rukh Khan action movie Pathaan (which hails from India and is told entirely in Hindi) outgrossed costly English-language titles like Renfield, Expend4bles, and The Last Voyage of the Demeter in North America in 2023.

All those figures make it clear that audiences in North America do have a hunger and willingness to see foreign-language titles on the big screen. The only reason it isn’t reflected even more often and prominently is that most domestic distributors pass on the chance to release foreign-language movies theatrically. Even arthouse studio A24 has only a handful of foreign-language movies (like Climax, Lamb, Close, and The Zone of Interest) in its library of titles. If studios don’t want the 2024 calendar to become a wasteland that leaves audiences looking for entertainment options elsewhere, they’d be wise to embrace foreign-language cinema as a good go-to way of plugging up holes in the North American release slate. These titles weren’t as impacted by the American strikes (since many of their artists and actors weren’t part of North American guilds), meaning there won’t be a dearth of options for mainstream cinema options from countries like Japan, Korea, India, and other territories. The movies are out there…the question now is if studios will build on the foreign-language hits of 2023 and embrace those features for 2024.

The 2024 Box Office Year Isn’t Doomed but It Will Be Challenged

Recent hits like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Pathaan, Priscilla, and others have delivered exciting refutations to the idea of what constitutes a “reliable” moneymaker at the domestic box office. Even 10 years ago, a new Dragonball or Demon Train movie would’ve been relegated to home video or perhaps a handful of Fathom Event screenings. Now, projects like Suzume and The Boy and the Heron debut immediately in thousands of theaters. Such exciting developments come in the middle of frightening developments for American cinema spurred on by a handful of monopolistic corporations controlling the marketplace. That element is what really powered the urgent necessity behind the two strikes that gripped the 2023 pop culture landscape while the actions of major studios have left the 2024 box office in a precarious place.

Right now, the slate of 2024 movies set to debut theatrically has some unquestionable succcesses. However, this year will also need to rely on sleeper and surprise hits to come anywhere close to the box office number of years past. Even hitting 2023’s $9+ billion annual hauls will be difficult thanks to the sparse slates put forth by studios like Disney and Warner Bros. It’s tragic. 2023 has constantly shown that audiences will leave their houses not only to go to theaters but also experience a variety of features on the big screen. The frustratingly erratic 2024 theatrical slate of films (spurred on in their sparseness by the refusal of studios to give artists fair wages) does not feel like a proper reward for that loyalty by both artists and moviegoers alike.

The only silver lining here (and even that’s a stretch) is that perhaps the sparseness will open opportunities for other studios and artists beyond the five major movie studios to really strut their stuff. The Eras Tour turned out to be a box office savior for Autumn 2023 when the major studios abandoned that timeframe, while The Renaissance Tour is on its way to providing way more box office juice than one usually sees in the post-Thanksgiving frame. Goodness knows that there are many open prime weekend slots on the 2024 calendar that studios like A24 could launch new original movies in. Perhaps the current emptiness of the 2024 slate will open new doors for exciting voices (hopefully including ones from other non-English-speaking countries) to inhabit theaters without having to worry about getting crushed by new Marvel or DC movies. 2024’s cinema scene is not inherently doomed in terms of delivering either quality films or hefty box office hauls. But we’ll have to wait and see if the various studios grab the opportunities lying right under their noses to fill in the gaps on the schedule.