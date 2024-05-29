The Big Picture The box office industry is in a state of panic due to the recent underperformance of Furiosa and The Fall Guy during their opening weekends.

Opening weekend numbers may not reflect a movie's potential success, as word-of-mouth and long theatrical runs are key.

The theatrical industry faces challenges with audience apathy and competition from streaming platforms.

Since the beginning of May 2024, the film industry has been living in a time loop, with each passing weekend inspiring an onslaught of Monday Morning Quarterbacking about the state of the box office and why the newest wide release underperformed. Concerns mounted with the tepid arrivals of The Fall Guy on May 3 and If on May 17. With last weekend's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opening at a paltry $32 million domestically over the long Memorial Day weekend against a $168 million budget, concerns mutated into panic. Historically, the box office shifts into gear during May, but the industry is stalling commercially. The film press and community have transformed into doomsayers, fearing that the theatrical industry will not finish 2024 in one piece. Will theaters be solely predicated on tentpole blockbusters like Dune: Part Two? Do younger audiences even care about going to the movies anymore? Is the panic justified? It's complicated.

'The Fall Guy' and 'Furiosa' Have Underperformed at the Box Office During Their Opening Weekend

Following last summer's counterprogramming sensation that was the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, it appeared as though non-superhero movies were finally going to reclaim their place in the monoculture. Even if the second half of 2023 didn't reach anywhere close to the highs of Barbenheimer, things were looking hopeful heading into 2024. Naturally, we thought that an action-comedy led by the respective stars of Barbie (Ryan Gosling) and Oppenheimer (Emily Blunt) in The Fall Guy would rekindle the excitement of mainstream moviegoers. Surely, a prequel to one of the greatest action movies ever made, Mad Max: Fury Road, by the accomplished filmmaker, George Miller, would cause audiences to flock to theaters in groves, right?

The 2024 box office crisis is a product of erroneous audience expectations. While the film community has embraced Gosling as a stirring dramatic lead and charismatic comedic performer for years, he has seldom led a box office hit (it's hard to credit him for Barbie, which had a strong brand identity and an extensive marketing campaign). Mad Max: Fury Road was instantly celebrated as a masterful film upon release, but its canonical status in the history of action movies did not necessarily translate to the box office. Worldwide, it grossed an impressive $379 million, but when compared to the rest of the 2015 box office, it was only the 21st highest-grosser of the year. Furthermore, when looking at Fury Road's $45 million debut in May 2015 (outgrossed by Pitch Perfect 2), Furiosa's opening weekend projection of $40-$50 million should have been tempered. After all, the film is R-rated, and prequels are never a surefire hit.

Opening Weekend Box-Office Numbers Shouldn’t Make or Break a Movie

Speaking of which, the public reaction to these lukewarm opening weekends attests to how we are trained to think about a movie's impact on audiences. During Disney's box office reign, when every installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a new Star Wars sequel, and a live-action remake of an animated classic cruised to a billion dollars, it was a smash opening weekend or bust. They had record-breaking opening weekends and saw huge drop-offs over the following weeks, as these were "event" films that needed to be experienced immediately.

The reliance on the opening weekend was a drastic overhaul of the industry. Even in the post-Jaws modern blockbuster era, films prospered as a result of an extended lifespan in theaters. The unreasonable expectation of a massive opening weekend has created a boom-or-bust culture for movies. Furiosa, which has the potential for positive word-of-mouth, could easily have legs (movies with low opening weekends that receive a long theatrical window) at the box office, but it will always be remembered as a flop now. Everyone wrote their eulogies for The Fall Guy after its underwhelming opening, but even after being released on VOD, it is still hanging on in theaters, experiencing only a slight drop-off in gross between weekends. Of course, as long as studios prematurely rush films on VOD and streaming, they are only compromising a film's chances of legging it out.

2025 Will Bring Back the Major Box-Office Hits That 2024 Is Lacking

Anyone who pays close attention to the industry should have expected a dip in box office totals. Coming off the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, production was delayed, thus pushing back the release dates of numerous 2024 titles. This year is particularly light on tentpole movies, and in the case of The Fall Guy, its release on the summer kickoff weekend arose as a result of Deadpool & Wolverine moving from May 3 to July 26. Marvel has ostensibly owned that weekend for the last decade, and an "original" (technically based on a TV series from the '80s) low-stakes action-comedy like The Fall Guy is underqualified to carry the mantle for that weekend's box office expectations. The 2025 slate, which currently features Captain America: Brave New World, James Gunn's Superman, the next and possibly final Mission: Impossible movie, The Fantastic Four, and Avatar 3, is loaded with noisy releases. By this time next year, our panic over the box office may look foolish.

If the box office doomsayers are proving anything, it's that they have a short-term memory. It wasn't too long ago when Anyone But You, an original, R-rated Rom-Com with two young stars in Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, grossed nearly $220 million worldwide and had great legs, never experiencing a 50% drop until March. January releases are often dismissed, but The Beekeeper, a Jason Statham action vehicle, earned a solid $152 million worldwide. Few could have predicted a sobering drama about national mutiny in a near post-apocalyptic future in Civil War would connect with a wide audience, but its $113 million gross against a mid-budget of $50 million suggests otherwise. While relying on major blockbusters is a fraught endeavor, Dune: Part 2 proves that event cinema will prevail — it's just not an automatic guarantee. On the upside, Dune was a huge hit despite being more adult-oriented thematically. Compared to Marvel or DC, Denis Villenuve's film has relatively limited brand recognition.

The Future of the Theatrical Industry Amid Audience Apathy and Technological Advancement

The uproar of panic in reaction to the struggling box office stems from a genuine concern about the economic stability of the theater industry. No one's breaking a sweat over the revenue flow of the major studios, but in a post-COVID climate, many industries are lucky to stay in business. Furiosa's box office disappointment does not reduce its artistic greatness, and it doesn't need to make money to validate its merit. However, if high-budget movies continue to underperform, there may no longer be a venue to experience great art on the big screen. The media and moviegoers alike have been engaged in a frank discussion about whether a certain demographic even cares about going to the movies. When users are prompted on social media as to why they patronize theaters less frequently, you see a familiar myriad of responses: tickets and concessions are too pricey, screening rooms are unkept, audience misbehavior, and poor quality in projection from the major chains.

These are issues that go beyond the quality and marketing of films. It's easier to be apathetic about the theatrical experience when an endless pool of content on hundreds of streaming platforms is at your fingertips. For a mass audience, especially a younger cohort, to flock to theaters for a non-major franchise release, they need to be wowed by its marketing or get sucked in by a viral phenomenon, à la Barbenheimer. Unless you're an active cinephile, committing your time and resources to a fun but ultimately middling picture like The Fall Guy seems antiquated for a specific generation. Even with the societal and behavioral roadblocks in front of them, studios are only hindering the viability of theaters by releasing films on VOD after three weeks of release. Train audiences to return to the theaters, and then maybe, behavior standards regarding talking and phone use will be enforced. Call it sentimental thinking, but when a mass audience experiences the beauty of the silver screen and surround sound, they'll realize that watching a movie on your couch will never hit the same.

Screenwriter and author William Goldman coined a phrase that eloquently sums up how we ought to interpret the movie industry and box office performance: "Nobody knows anything." Hollywood is defined by hits that studios thought were dead on arrival and disastrous flops that they put all their resources into. There is no science or mathematical equation to create populist success, and that is assuring. With all the concerns about A.I. and the commodification of art, it is refreshing to know that no advanced technology can predict the human factor of audience desires. The theatrical industry has more obstacles in its path than ever before, and the younger generation may be less interested in theaters, but recent history shows that a handful of underwhelming box office isn't the end of the world. Truthfully, by trying to predict the commercial outcome of a subjective medium like film, we're only driving ourselves crazy.

Furiosa is in theaters now.

