The beginning of the 21st century was easily one of the most defining and defiant times when it came to massive Hollywood filmmaking as a whole. The mixture of up-and-coming technologies, terrors, and difficulties surrounding the state of the world throughout the decade, as well as the widespread adoption of the modern internet and social media, made it far from simple to create a successful film during the era. While many blockbuster films were able to tough it out and find massive box office success throughout the decade, it is a luxury that could not be shared by every film released.

For every box office success, there is a box office bomb to balance it out, with the 2000s specifically having some of the most notorious box office bombs of all time. Ranging from massively expensive blockbusters that ended up being critical failures, or genuinely great films that simply didn't find their audience, there is no shortage of films that came up short in the theatrical window. While a select number of these films may have been able to find a second life through home video and eventually with streaming, they certainly didn't make anything close to a profit at the box office.

10 'Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within' (2001)

Budget: $137 Million, Worldwide Box Office: $85.1 Million

One of the most infamous video game movies to be released, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within shares little to no actual story with the mainline series of Final Fantasy video games. Instead, the animated sci-fi fantasy film follows the story of scientist Aki Ross in her attempts to collect eight spirits, hoping that they will provide humanity with the capabilities to protect the planet from an impending force. She is aided by fellow scientists, including Captain Gray Edwards, as well as her mentor, Dr. Sid, as they attempt to save the Earth with the power of the spirits within.

While video game movies may be all the rage nowadays, The Spirits Within was distinctly released during a time when video game movies were still widely considered to be box office poison. It didn't help that the film had a massively inflated budget, thanks to all of the hype surrounding the film's groundbreaking animation technology, promising to bring about a new era of CGI Actors. Whatever plans that this film had for the future of the medium as a whole failed to come to fruition, as the film's jaded characters and confusing plot left it out to dry at the box office.

9 'Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas' (2003)

Budget: $60 Million, Worldwide Box Office: $80.7 Million

One of the last 2D outings from DreamWorks Animation, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas follows the story of the titular sailor of legend, having been framed for the theft of the Book of Peace. He is now tasked with traveling to the edge of the world to the realm of the goddess Eris to retrieve the actual Book of Peace so that he can prove his innocence and save the life of his childhood friend, Prince Proteus.

Sinbad is one of many notorious animated box office bombs that defined the decade, as 2D animated movies in general were losing steam in the eyes of the general public with the rise of 3D computer animation. This film in particular would manage to perform so poorly in the eyes of DreamWorks that they would completely abandon 2D animation going forward, instead choosing to focus entirely on their more successful 3D films. Despite its bombing, the film has attained cult status over the years as one of DreamWorks' greatest hidden gems.

8 'Town & Country' (2001)

Budget: $90 Million, Worldwide Box Office: $10.3 Million

Town & Country is an infamously reviled romantic comedy that follows the story of Porter Stoddard, a famous New York architect who finds himself at the center of a wild conundrum of adultery and cheating. As he finds himself sleeping with a multitude of different women from his past and present, he attempts to find the correct path forward, with each decision he makes seemingly finding a way to make his situation even more dire.

While Town & Country appears to have a lot in common with the great romantic comedies of the 2000s on the surface, these parallels are only superficial, as the tone and experience of the movie are innately gross and vile. Audiences simply didn't want to watch a romantic comedy where the vast majority of its cast was not only incredibly unrelatable but entirely unlikable to the point of anger. Combined with this film's astronomically absurd budget of $90 million, it's a genuine wonder how any studio thought that this was going to be a return on investment.

7 'Osmosis Jones' (2001)

Budget: $70 Million, Worldwide Box Office: $14 Million

The hybrid between 2D animation and gross-out live-action comedy film, Osmosis Jones attempted to make the best of both worlds with its wild and unique approach to storytelling. The film balances two different stories, with the live-action portions following Frank, a slob of a man who is coasting through life after an embarrassing moment during his past ruined his credibility. At the same time, the animated segments follow Osmosis Jones, a white blood cell policeman living inside Frank's body, who is tasked with taking down a dangerous virus that threatens to kill Frank.

While the film certainly shows signs of creativity, especially in its animated segments, it's bogged down too much by run-of-the-mill gross-out comedy and the uninteresting live-action segments. This blending of styles, while creative on paper, only served to confuse audiences as to what the film actually was, as it wasn't a family movie, but it wasn't exactly a full-on comedy either. The result was the film completely floundering at the box office, although it would eventually find enough success in the home video market to get a spinoff television series.

6 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Budget: $73 Million, Worldwide Box Office: $29.7 Million

One of the most lambasted and widely considered to be one of the worst sci-fi movies of all time, Battlefield Earth was a Scientology-funded sci-fi epic that crumbled apart before it even began. The film takes place in the far-off year 3000, where all of humanity has become enslaved by a powerful alien race known as the Psychlos, who have begun strip-mining the planet for its natural resources. The few remaining members of the human race begin to hatch a plan to take back Earth from their Psychlo enslavers, with one human in particular, Tyler, leading the charge.

From an overabundance of Dutch angles to hilariously over-the-top performances, there are many facets to why Battlefield Earth has been widely considered to be a critical disaster of momentous proportions. This abysmal reception quickly translated over to box office disaster, with the film failing to even come close to earning back its wildly inflated budget. While it has attained cult status nowadays for just how laughably terrible the film is, a film of such poor quality was always going to bomb hard at the box office.

5 'Zoom' (2006)

Budget: $75.6 Million, Worldwide Box Office: $12.5 Million

While superhero movies became a box office goldmine in the late 2000s and throughout the 2010s, Zoom was a superhero movie misfire that was too early to capitalize on this box office trend. The film follows the story of Jack Shepard a former superhero who has long since retired, and lives his silent and lonely life as an auto shop owner. However, he is suddenly called back into action by the government, tasked with training the next generation of superheroes to save the world from a rapidly approaching villain.

While Zoom attempted to find success as a quirky, sometimes risqué family film, there was very little interest for this Tim Allen venture to go anywhere other than the bargain bin. The film only perpetuated the same lazy filmmaking seen with several other below-average family movies that dominated the decade, with Zoom reaching a breaking point with its 4% on Rotten Tomatoes. Especially when compared to other great family superhero movies of the decade such as The Incredibles and Sky High, Zoom was deemed pitiful and not worth anyone's time.

4 'Titan A.E.' (2000)

Budget: $75 Million, Worldwide Box Office: $36.7 Million

While many box office bombs can be traced back to their low quality as a defining factor, Titan A.E. is one of very few box office disasters that, despite all odds, is a genuinely great movie. The film follows the story of Cale Tucker (Matt Damon), who learns that he holds the answer to restoring the hope and survival of the human race in a wild sci-fi world of the future. With a dangerous species of aliens known as the Drej hard focused on the elimination of mankind, it becomes up to Cale to put a stop to their incoming onslaught.

Titan A.E. features all of the brilliant facets and filmmaking capabilities of directors Gary Goldman and Don Bluth, two legends of the medium of animation. Sadly, due to the film receiving a lukewarm critical reception, it would falter at the box office against fierce competition like Mission Impossible II, Shaft, and Chicken Run. The film would do so poorly that it would end up being the last directorial work from Goldman and Bluth, putting an end to their legendary filmography.

3 'Monkeybone' (2001)

Budget: $75 Million, Worldwide Box Office: $7.6 Million

One of the biggest box office misfires for a seemingly unmarketable movie, Monkeybone follows the story of Stu Miley (Brendan Fraser) a famous cartoonist known for creating world famous cartoon character Monkeybone. However, Stu suddenly finds himself entering a coma, sending his consciousness deep into a confusing and terrifying waystation for lost souls. There, he comes face to face with his own creation, Monkeybone, and inadvertently is tricked into giving his chaotic creation control over his body in the real world while he remains stuck in this purgatory.

From the outlook, nearly everything about Monkeybone would make it appear to be a massive success, with Fraser as a leading star only two years after The Mummy and helmed by legendary stop motion director Henry Selick. However, what made Monkeybone such a difficult sell was the actual content of the film, as despite its appearance as a quirky family film, the writing and plot is anything but meant for families. This blending of Selick's gothic style and stop-motion mastery with full embracement of the raunchiest and horniest style of humor the 2000s could ask for only served to confuse audiences. The film was so universally panned by critics, as well as widely misunderstood by audiences, resulting in the film debuting outside of the top 10 in its own opening weekend.

2 'Gigli' (2003)

Budget: $54 Million, Worldwide Box Office: $7.2 Million

One of the most notoriously terrible romantic comedies of all time, Gigli follows the story of low-level mobster Larry Gigli (Ben Affleck), who is tasked to kidnap the psychologically challenged younger brother of a powerful federal prosecutor. However, after Gigli's plans fall apart, his boss ends up sending in Ricki (Jennifer Lopez) to assist with the kidnapping task, playing by her own rules and orders. Gigli soon begins to fall in love with Ricki, which comes with a collection of difficulties, as Gigli's job and livelihood could be at risk if he were to continue a relationship with Ricki.

While the combination of gangster film and romantic comedy theoretically could work under different circumstances, nearly every aspect of Gigli squanders the potential and creates a gross and uncomfortable viewing experience. While the film isn't entirely devoid of positives, there was very little about the film that made it worthwhile to theater patrons upon its release, especially when a much more widely appealing romantic comedy, American Wedding, was released the same weekend.

1 'The Adventures of Pluto Nash' (2002)

Budget: $100 Million, Worldwide Box Office: $7.1 Million

Arguably one of the biggest box office bombs of all time, The Adventures of Pluto Nash has attained a notable legacy over the years for just how monumental of a failure it was at the box office. The sci-fi comedy followed the titular Pluto Nash (Eddie Murphy), the owner of one of the biggest and most successful nightclubs in the universe, stationed on the moon. However, he finds himself in trouble when he refuses to sell his club to a lunar gangster, as Pluto finds himself stuck in the center of a dangerous plot to take over the entire moon.

While the 2000s had their fair share of terrible comedies as well as terrible sci-fi films, The Adventures of Pluto Nash combines the worst qualities of both genres to create one of the most infamously terrible films of all time. While many of the other biggest flops of all time were merely misguided in their efforts or were a reflection of poor marketing, the box office disaster of The Adventures of Pluto Nash was caused directly by its complete lack of anything close to quality.

