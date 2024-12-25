Since the dawn of cinema, the box office has been a crucial element in the movie industry that can easily make or break a film depending on its financial performance. In recent years, the number of movie goers has unfortunately dwindled at the theaters, which has taken a massive toll on the box office and hurt movies that actually earn rave reviews from audiences and critics.

The year 2024 gave movie fans a handful of solid films, but it also delivered a string of bombs at the box office which is likely to be expected in any year. While there are a few films that received positive reviews but fell short of their projected numbers, there were also a handful of movies, such as The Crow, Joker: Folie á Deux, and Borderlands that just tanked both with audiences and the box office. Out of all the movies released in 2024, including The Fall Guy, Fly Me to the Moon, and Argylle, these are the ten biggest bombs at the box office, ranked.

10 'Borderlands' (2024)

Directed by Eli Roth

Image via Lionsgate

The science-fiction action comedy, Borderlands, is one film of the year that came and went, barely making a dent in the box office opening weekend. Based on the video game series by the same name, Borderlands stars Cate Blanchett as an outlaw who returns to her home planet where she forms an alliance with a group of misfits to try and find the daughter of the most powerful man in the universe.

According to Deadline, Borderlands was projected to cost the studio $20 to $30 million dollars due to its disappointing release, but the film did cause an increase in sales of the video game, proving at least a minor silver lining to its failure. Aside from failing at the box office, Borderlands was also panned by audiences and critics, citing it as a mediocre adaptation that fell short in every area imaginable.

9 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)

Directed by George Miller

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the latest installment in George Miller's franchise that, despite performing poorly at the box office, did earn overall positive reviews. The film follows the origin story of Fury Road character, Furoisa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy and Alyla Browne, and her journey from being kidnapped as a child all the way to her rise to the rank of Imperator.

Many critics and outlets, including Collider's Chris McPherson cited the lack of interest in the famous franchise and its prequels were a major contribution to the film's downfall. The movie earned five out of five stars from Empire's John Nugent, who praised Taylor-Joy's performance, noting it to be a fitting tribute to Charlize Theron's original character. The fact that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga did receive numerous positive reviews just proves that sometimes the box office isn't always a movie's ultimate deciding factor.