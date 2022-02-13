Just 24 hours after Saturday’s weekend box office estimates, the top five has been significantly restructured. Although Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile is still the number one movie this weekend, Universal’s rom-com Marry Me (just barely) surrendered the number two spot to holdover hit Jackass Forever. Meanwhile, the Liam Neeson action vehicle Blacklight, which on Saturday was reported to have debuted at the number six spot, snuck into the top five after all, edging out the animated sequel Sing 2.

With $12.8 million across three days, the recently Oscar-nominated Branagh’s second Agatha Christie adaptation opened to less than half of what his first—Murder on the Orient Express—made back in 2017. That film also cost about half as much—a reported $55 million versus this film's $90 million. Add to that the costs that must have racked up in the two years that Death on the Nile has been sitting on the shelf, and this doesn't look like a result that Disney would be celebrating just yet.

Death on the Nile continues the now-concerning trend of Disney’s inherited Fox titles underperforming at the box office. The Mouse House has previously released leftover Fox films such as The New Mutants, West Side Story, The King’s Man and The Last Duel, to disappointing results. By comparison, Murder on the Orient Express exceeded expectations with a $28.6 million debut, and legged it to over $100 million domestically.

At the number two spot, Paramount’s fourth Jackass movie made $8.05 million in its second weekend, taking its domestic total to over $37 million. That’s a solid result for a franchise that had lain dormant for over a decade, and a movie that cost just $10 million to make.

Universal was quite pleased with the performance of its $23 million romantic comedy Marry Me, which came in at the number three spot with $8 million. The marketplace hasn’t been kind to the genre, which star Jennifer Lopez once dominated. People tend to watch these kinds of movies at home these days, and certainly, this weekend, they had options in the form of Prime Video’s I Want You Back, Netflix’s Tall Girl 2 and Apple’s The Sky is Everywhere. Marry Me’s solid theatrical haul is all the more impressive when you take into consideration that the film was also made available on the Peacock streaming service.

The number four spot was claimed by Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been ruling over the box office for two months. The film made $7.1 million this weekend, taking its domestic total to a jaw-dropping $759 million. It’s around $1 million shy of eclipsing Avatar’s $760.5 million haul to become the third-highest grossing film of all time.

Blacklight made a measly $3.6 million, despite playing in over 2,700 theaters. It’s a total that mirrors the film’s atrocious reviews, and could prove to be the final nail in the coffin for a sub-genre of action cinema that Neeson helped birth back in 2008, with the sleeper hit Taken.

Next weekend will see the release of Sony’s long-in-the-making video game adaptation Uncharted, and Channing Tatum and his longtime creative partner Reid Carolin’s directorial debut, Dog.

