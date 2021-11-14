'Dune' and 'No Time to Die' also continue to cling to the top five.

Despite lackluster reviews from critics, Eternals continues to rest on its laurels at the top of the weekend box office, making good on predictions and drawing in a leading $27.5 million from over 4000 theaters. Coupled with its $71 million opening weekend, this weekend’s grosses mean that the film has officially crossed $100 million domestically, making it one of few 2021 premieres to do so.

Eternals follows Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as being a theatrical-only release for Marvel, seeing a sixty-one percent drop after its heroic debut. (Shang-Chi has since debuted on Disney+ after leaving theaters, but only suffered a fifty-two percent drop in its sophomore weekend.) Internationally, Chloe Zhao’s superhero epic added $48 million to its overall gross, bringing its international box office total to $162.6 million, and $281.4 worldwide.

Nipping at Eternals’ heels in second place is Clifford the Big Red Dog, which, despite playing in nearly as many theaters as Eternals, brought in only $16.4 million its opening weekend, totaling $22 million since its premiere on Wednesday. Starring Jack Whitehall and Tony Hale, the film (adapted from the children’s book series of the same name), also made a simultaneous debut on Paramount+, a release strategy many have debated in terms of its effect on theatrical box office numbers.

Dune continues to cling to a spot in the top five, though suffers a significant dip down to number three, grossing $5.5 million in its fourth weekend in theaters, bringing its domestic total to $93 million. No Time to Die also clutches at a spot in the top five, its blockbuster status and emotional send-off of star Daniel Craig bringing in $4.6 million in its sixth week, bringing its overall total to $150 million.

And rounding out the top five is Venom: Let There Be Carnage, protecting its spot at the top with predatorial intensity despite having been released in theaters at the beginning of October. As of this weekend, the Andy Serkis-directed film has officially crossed $200 million at the domestic box office, becoming only the second film to cross that threshold after Shang-Chi, which currently stands as the highest-grossing film of 2021 with $224 million.

Will these long-running blockbusters continue their reign with the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife on November 19? Or will they, along with Eternals, slip over the pre-Thanksgiving weekend to make room for nostalgia? Stay tuned to Collider for updates!

