The box office can be difficult to predict. In the same way that it can propel films like Star Wars and Titanic to massive, unexpected levels of success, other films can prove to be shocking financial failures. Even within the past few years, The Marvels and Joker: Folie à Deux, sequels to two wildly successful films, lost their respective studios millions of dollars each.

However, while it can be surprising to see some movies fail so spectacularly at the box office, there are also plenty of flops that are entirely predictable, simply because no one was asking for them to begin with. Some of these bombs are sequels to films that stood just fine on their own, while others are strange concepts that failed to gain audience interest. These are 10 box office flops that nobody asked for.

10 'Evan Almighty' (2007)

Directed by Tom Shadyac

Image via Universal Pictures

Jim Carrey was one of the single biggest film stars of the 1990s, leading in major box office hits like The Mask, Dumb and Dumber and Liar Liar. This success continued in the early 2000s with the release of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas and, most prominently, Bruce Almighty, a comedy in which Carrey plays Bruce Nolan, a man given the powers of God (Morgan Freeman) for a week. The film became Carrey's highest-grossing release, encouraging members of the creative team behind it to produce a sequel, culminating in the release of 2007's Evan Almighty.

Evan Almighty drops Carrey entirely in favor of focusing on Evan Baxter (Steve Carell), a side character from the first film who gradually becomes the Bible character Noah through God's intervention. Unlike its predecessor, the film wound up being a financial flop that failed to recoup its production budget at the worldwide box office, and it's easy to see why. While Bruce Almighty was a success, no one was begging for a sequel, especially not without Carrey's distinct comedic presence. Steve Carell is great, but the original film's primary appeal was Carrey, and without him a sequel was doomed from the start.

9 'The Lone Ranger' (2013)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Lone Ranger and Tonto have been around since the 1930s, first making an impact in the world of radio before later becoming the center of a number of film projects, alongside television shows. Despite the fact that the characters maintained relevance for an impressive amount of time, by the 2010s, they had mostly faded from the mainstream conscience. Then, in 2013, Disney brought the once famous duo back in the appropriately titled The Lone Ranger.

The film wound up being a critical and commercial failure that won itself few fans during its initial release. Armie Hammer does okay as the film's title character, but Johnny Depp is horribly miscast as Tonto, and both actors are given poor dialogue that no one could truly salvage. Making matters worse is the fact that the film makes brazen attempts to replicate the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, a previous collaboration between Depp and director Gore Verbinski, in tone and style, something which is especially damaging when The Lone Ranger isn't anywhere near as good as the movies it tries to imitate.

8 'Tomorrowland' (2015)

Directed by Brad Bird

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Back in the early 2000s, Disney began heavily investing in producing big-screen adaptations of their theme park attractions, to varying degrees of success. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise wound up being a box office juggernaut, but movies like The Country Bears and The Haunted Mansion were critical and financial failures. However, while each of those adaptations made some degree of sense, as they expanded upon attractions with sizable followings of their own, 2015's Tomorrowland was a strange release on Disney's part, adapting not a singular attraction, but an entire theme park land into a film; a concept which absolutely no one was asking for.

Unfortunately, while the final product isn't terrible, it also isn't particularly memorable. Brad Bird is an excellent director, providing some stellar action sequences throughout, but the script, co-written by him, leaves much to be desired. There are some great moments, like an early scene depicting a hidden passageway beneath the original It's a Small World, but they're buried beneath a convoluted science fiction plot that fails to make much of an impression otherwise.

7 'Mars Needs Moms' (2011)

Directed by Simon Wells