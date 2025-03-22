Movies are an inherently risky business. No matter what, there is always the very real possibility that your film will underperform financially. As proof, throughout the last decade, there have been some great movies that very much deserved to be box office successes but instead lost their studios dozens or even hundreds of dollars.

From big blockbuster events like Solo: A Star Wars Story to smaller auteur projects like Nightmare Alley, great films sometimes take a lot longer than just their theatrical run to be recognized as such. A lucky few become cult classics and endure as quaint and niche masterpieces of disruption. Others remain underrated gems throughout seen only by a select few. This list will discuss ten box office flops from 2015 to the present that deserved much better, ranked from great to amazing, which will hopefully not be part of the latter group.

10 'Star Trek Beyond' (2016)

Box Office Post-Mortem: Lost $50.5M

Image via Paramount Pictures

Gene Roddenberry struck gold when he created Star Trek: The Original Series in 1966, which sparked one of the biggest and most culturally relevant sci-fi franchises in history — including a few movies. J.J. Abrams rebooted the Star Trek cinematic universe with 2009's Star Trek, which he followed with Star Trek Into Darkness. Both were smash hits with audiences.

Direction of the third (and, at least so far, last) entry in the rebooted continuity fell into the lap of Justin Lin, known for his work on the Fast & Furious franchise. He did an excellent job: Star Trek Beyond is epic, colorful, and thrilling throughout, but fans sadly decided not to boldly go to watch it in theaters. Its huge budget and its release during a pretty crowded summer meant that it failed to meet financial expectations. It's one of the most underrated sci-fi films of the 2010s, and fans really owe it the love that it didn't get back when it came out.