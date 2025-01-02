Films fail all the time. If anything, they fail more than they succeed. A box office flop is par for the course for any actor or filmmaker with a significant body of work. But, while financial success isn't an indicator of quality, seeing an excellent film fail still hurts.

This is especially true in a modern filmmaking landscape. The IP obsession, the rise of streaming, and the impact of COVID-19 have all rapidly altered the way movies are released and consumed. As a result, many excellent films slip through the cracks and get lost in the shuffle. However, a film's opening weekend at the box office shouldn't be its be-all and end-all. Some of the best films of the last five years flopped at the box-office, but these future classics deserve to be seen and appreciated.

10 'The Fall Guy' (2024)

Box office: $181.1 million

Stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) is returning to work after a horrific on-set injury almost killed him. However, his comeback won't be easy. Colt travels to Sydney to work with a first-time director, who also happens to be his ex-girlfriend Jody (Emily Blunt). To make matters worse, the star of the film, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who Colt doubles for, has gone missing. Colt works to track Tom down in time to save his ex's movie, and hopefully win her back.

While $181 million is far from an insignificant haul, The Fall Guy had an estimated budget of $150 million, a huge marketing campaign, and an all-star cast. The Fall Guy certainly wasn't one of the best films of the last five years. Yet, the charisma of the leads, the high quality stunt work, and the originality of the premise would certainly lead people to think The Fall Guy would have at least been a mild hit. Unfortunately, the boldness of the marketing campaign and the intent to showcase the below-the-line crew were not rewarded by box office returns.

9 'Underwater' (2020)

Box office: $40.9 million

Medical engineer Norah (Kristen Stewart) works on a state-of-the-art drilling facility at the bottom of the world's deepest oceanic trench; the Mariana Trench. When an earthquake damages the facility, Nora and a few of her colleagues are the only survivors. With extensive damage to the surrounding structures, and many of the escape pods rendered unusable, the group must walk across the ocean floor to reach safety. However, the earthquake isn't the only danger they have to worry about.

Kristin Stewart does her own rendition of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) in Underwater. The dark and damp monster-horror movie came a few million shy of recouping its budget at the box office. Fun, tense and surprisingly original, Underwater just didn't have quite enough oomph to be a box office hit. That being said, the dark and claustrophobic film is the perfect thing to watch on streaming, and Kristen Stewart is an excellent sci-fi horror lead.

8 'Beau is Afraid' (2023)

Box office: $12.3 million

Beau Wassermann (Joaquin Phoenix) is mild-mannered, soft-spoken and very highly strung. His paranoia and neuroticism are nurtured by his doting mother, Mona (Patti LuPone) who has a central and domineering role in his mind. While trying to visit his mother, Beau encounters myriad, surreal challenges, including his crime-ridden neighborhood and his own inner demons.

After his previous two films, Hereditary and Midsommar, dominated the box office and became favorites among "elevated horror" lovers, Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid seemed like a sure thing. Instead, the surrealist/comedy/horror/tragedy with a three-hour runtime floundered, and brought in about $12 million against a $35 million budget. Beau is Afraid is without a doubt the least accessible of Aster's work, but the director's skill as a storyteller and strength as an emotional provocateur is still on full display.

7 'Nightmare Alley' (2021)

Box office: $39.6 million

In the late 1930s, Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) gets work at a traveling carnival. As time passes, Stan learns how to cold read people and perform other grifts and scams. After a few years, Stan has blossomed into an accomplished mentalist and regularly performs for the city's elite. However, his confidence in his own abilities, and his involvement with psychologist Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett) gets him into trouble.

Based on the 1946 novel of the same name, Nightmare Alley was woefully neglected by audiences upon its release. Bringing in just under $40 million against a budget of $60 million, the Guillermo del Toro film was undeniably a financial flop. But that doesn't mean the marriage of del Toro's craftsmanship and Nightmare Alley's generous budget was anything less than a perfect match. Adorned with sumptuous art deco sets and costuming, and rendered simultaneously romantic and tragic by the lighting and camera work, Nightmare Alley deserved much better than what it earned in theaters.