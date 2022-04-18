The path to Hollywood is littered with movies so bad they’ve tanked studios, ended careers, and seen millions of dollars go up in smoke. But the phrase “box office flop” doesn’t always equal a bad movie, as many flops have become classic movies. Sometimes movies lose money because of the internal and external forces at play – poor marketing, a badly-timed release date, or flagging interest – and not because the film itself is bad.

Earning less in ticket sales than it cost to make a film doesn’t (necessarily) diminish a film’s quality. Even great talents like Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Guillermo del Toro, and Denis Villeneuve have had box office disappointments. The upside is that with the advent of streaming services, movies that failed to find an audience upon their theatrical release are given new life when added to Netflix, Amazon Prime, or another service. The take-home message is not to judge a movie based on its box office performance alone as some box office bombs are more than worthy of your attention.

12 'Nightmare Alley' (2021)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Master of the macabre Guillermo del Toro’s neo-noir melodrama Nightmare Alley failed to make a splash at the box office, earning $39 million worldwide on a $60 million production budget. Veteran director Martin Scorsese was so upset by the lackluster ticket sales that he wrote an op-ed piece in the Los Angeles Times, urging people to see the movie in theaters.

But the box office did not reflect Nightmare Alley's quality. Despite lacking del Toro's trademark focus on monsters, Nightmare Alley proves to be one of his most haunting movies as it follows Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a career conman who regularly exploits those around him as he finds work at a traveling carnival.

Watch on HBO Max

11 'Children of Men' (2006)

Image via Universal Pictures

Another movie that bombed at the box office but was embraced by audiences and critics is Alfonso Cuarón’s dystopian action thriller Children of Men, starring Clive Owen and Julianne Moore. Made with a $76 million production budget, the movie failed to break even upon its release.

Children of Men has been lauded since its release due to its technical brilliance and Cuarón’s inspired direction. Its standing has only grown over the years as it is often included in lists of the best movies of the 21st century and is one of the sci-fi movies that should have received Oscar glory.

10 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros

On the strength of its leads, Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck writer-director Andrew Dominik’s Western, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford was revered by critics despite only recouping half of its $30 million budget – $3.9 million in the US, just over $15 million worldwide – when it was released in cinemas.

Considered by many to have some of the best cinematography of the 21st century (courtesy of the incomparable Roger Deakins), the movie found a fan following upon its release on DVD and Blu-ray and has come to be regarded as one of the best Westerns of the 21st century.

9 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Image via Pandora Cinema/Newmarket Films

Making just over $500,000 in its initial domestic run with a budget of $4.5 million, the sci-fi psychological thriller Donnie Darko was considered a box office failure. The film’s marketing campaign didn’t help to generate revenue. With America still reeling from the 9/11 attacks – which had occurred only weeks before Donnie Darko’s theatrical release – and advertising that promoted the scene in which a jet engine crashes into Donnie’s bedroom, the movie was barely advertised.

Nonetheless, Donnie Darko received positive reviews and is considered one of the best indie movies of the 2000s. After its release on video and DVD, the movie gained a cult following thanks to its captivating storytelling and mesmerizing performance from breakout star Jake Gyllenhaal, with the role paving the way for him to launch into the Hollywood stratosphere.

Watch on HBO Max

8 'Fight Club' (1999)

Image via Twentieth Century Fox

Another movie that found commercial success with its home video release, Fight Club was up against it from the beginning due to its depiction of violence. Studio execs didn’t like the film and set about restructuring director David Fincher’s intended marketing campaign to reduce anticipated losses.

Upon its theatrical release, Fight Club met the execs’ expectations: it flopped. With a production budget of more than $60 million, the movie brought in only $37 million in the US. It also polarized film critics due to its controversial content. It quickly garnered a devoted fanbase, however, and has become one of the biggest cult movies ever thanks to its thought-provoking narrative and great performances from Edward Norton and Brad Pitt.

Watch on Hulu

7 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros

Despite proving to be a box office disappointment, Blade Runner 2049 is considered one of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century and a worthy sequel to the classic original. The movie failed to cross the magical threshold of making $100 million in the US, resulting in Alcon Entertainment reportedly losing up to $80 million.

Regardless of its box office losses, Blade Runner 2049 won Oscars for cinematography and visual effects, amassing a strong following as its neon-drenched atmosphere has swiftly become an iconic vibe in modern filmmaking.

Watch on Hulu

6 'The Master' (2012)

Image via Weinstein Company

A masterclass in character study, Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master did impress on its limited release in five theaters, bringing in $242,127 on its opening day which was then a record for an art-house film. But it failed to gain momentum upon its national release and ended its run making only $16 million.

Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Joaquin Phoenix, and Amy Adams all deliver some of the best performances of their career and received Oscar nominations for their work, while The Master itself is considered one of Anderson's best movies.

Watch on HBO Max

5 'The Last Duel' (2021)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Ridley Scott's The Last Duel proved to be one of the biggest box office disappointments of the past few years, despite strong reviews for the medieval period piece. With a production budget of more than $100 million, the film only grossed $10 million in the US and about $30 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest bombs of the pandemic era.

This poor box office performance does not represent The Last Duel's quality, however, as it is a powerful story told from three unique perspectives. Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, and Adam Driver all shine as the core trio involved in the movie's drama, while Scott proves through this underrated film that he is still at the top of his game

Watch on HBO Max

4 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

Image via Sony Pictures

Male fragility was on full display when it was announced that Paul Feig was rebooting the 1984 comedy-sci-fi classic Ghostbusters and that the Ghostbusters were going to be played by – shock, horror! – women. The first trailer was down-voted so much it became the first to exceed one million dislikes on YouTube, while male IMDb users seemed determined to band together to tank the film’s rating.

The movie’s ensemble cast – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones – proved the haters wrong with the majority of female viewers, as well as critics, loving the film. Laugh-out-loud funny with obvious chemistry between cast members, this remake of an ’80s classic stands alone and is worth watching. But to be safe, perhaps just make it a girl's night.

3 'Hugo' (2011)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The name Martin Scorsese conjures up images of violence, gangsters and standout movies like Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, The Departed, and Casino. He is not usually associated with family entertainment which may have been why audiences did not show up for his child-friendly movie, Hugo.

Hugo cost about $150 million to make, with a further $120 million estimated to have been spent on promotion and marketing, and filming the movie in 3D made it significantly more expensive to make. With a worldwide gross of only $180 million, it proved to be one of the biggest flops of Scorsese's career. That does not make it anywhere near a bad movie, however, as Hugo is a fun example of a masterful director lending their talents to a genre outside their wheelhouse.

2 'West Side Story' (2021)

Image via 20th Century Studios

A rare commercial disappointment for Steven Spielberg, musical drama West Side Story may have dazzled critics but failed to dazzle audiences who largely ignored the movie. The movie only grossed $38 million domestically and a slightly better $76 million worldwide, but that was nowhere near enough to cover the production budget of well over $100 million. It is estimated that the film would have needed to bring in about $300 million to break even.

However, West Side Story received tons of critical acclaim for Spielberg’s direction, the cinematography, and performances. The movie was a favorite among viewers who were attracted because of its multiple award nominations for acting and production. Adriana DeBose won a slew of awards for her portrayal of Anita, including the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Watch on Disney+

1 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros

The box office performance of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad begs the obvious (but rhetorical) question: had it not been for a pandemic and Warner Bros’ decision to release the movie on HBO Max at the same time it opened in theaters, would it have enjoyed more success? We won’t ever know the answer, but we do know that the DC Comics adventure that cost $185 million in production deserved to bring in more than $55 million in the US and $168 million worldwide.

While the movie was a failure at the box office, it still proved to be a big hit with fans as Gunn's signature off-beat humor and penchant for violence proved to be a good fit for the DC property. At the end of the day, box office popularity might not count for much in the age of streaming as more and more people are deciding to watch movies in the comfort of their own homes instead.

Watch on HBO Max

NEXT: Successful Actors Who Debuted in Box-Office Bombs