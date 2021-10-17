Universal’s Halloween Kills delivered the top opening weekend at the box office for a day-and-date streaming release (that doesn’t require a surcharge). Directed by David Gordon Green, the horror sequel netted $50.4 million in its first three days, far ahead of the $30-$40 million that was being projected coming into the weekend. While it still lags behind the 2018 film’s $76 million haul, it’s ahead of the previous pandemic best for a day-and-date streaming release, Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong, which opened with $31 million back in March.

Several other WB titles — most notably The Suicide Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Cry Macho — have virtually bombed at the box office, with many pointing fingers at the studio’s controversial decision to release every title on its 2021 slate on the HBO Max streaming service simultaneously with theaters. Halloween Kills was made available on Peacock for no extra charge to subscribers.

But signs of life have been increasingly spotted in a marketplace that has been gasping for air for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The weekend’s number two film, the James Bond adventure No Time to Die, made another $24 million, after an underwhelming $56 million opening weekend. That figure came in at the lower end of expectations, which at one point ahead of release had ballooned to $100 million. In fact, it was the second-lowest debut (of five) for a Bond movie starring Daniel Craig, which is remarkable because it is also the actor’s last as the iconic British spy.

At the number three spot was director Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which after a record-setting $90 million opening, earned $16.5 million in its third weekend. That takes its running domestic total to nearly $170 million. Even with a China release in the offing, Sony’s Marvel antihero film will have a difficult time trying to match up to the first film’s surprise $850 million worldwide haul. But don't expect a subpar performance to halt plans for the future of the franchise, especially after a stinger that suggested a face-off with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man might not be too far away.

The animated sequel The Addams Family 2 finished the weekend at the number four spot with $7.2 million, taking its domestic total to $42.3 million. The film is also available to view at home via On-Demand retailers, including Amazon, Redbox, AMC Theaters On Demand, and more. The first movie, released in 2019, made over $200 million worldwide.

Ridley Scott’s historical epic The Last Duel all but bombed in its opening weekend and finished at number five. With $4.8 million in three days, the film's positive reviews and strong cast — Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Ben Affleck — weren’t enough to attract older crowds. The Last Duel reportedly cost more than $100 to make, and was inherited by Disney after its takeover of 20th Century Fox. The prolific Scott has another film lined up for release in November, the similarly adult-skewing House of Gucci.

All eyes will now be on director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which finally arrives stateside next week, after having already made more than $100 million from international territories. The science-fiction epic will also be available on HBO Max.

