The quality of a film shouldn't be based on its box office numbers alone, but the analysis of these earnings is (usually) a good way to understand what global audiences are most interested in seeing on the big screen. Over time, countless great, highly praised movies like Blade Runner 2049 and Children of Men have become box office bombs. On the other side of the spectrum, films that are poorly reviewed by critics and, at times, general audiences, have managed to obtain a wild amount of earnings.

When expectations for a movie — usually a blockbuster that is part of a franchise — are extremely high, it isn't hard to be a bit disappointed when the final result does not match what viewers were initially picturing. From the recent The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which counts with mixed reviews, to 2019's live-action of the beloved The Lion King, we examine some of the highest-grossing yet most disappointing movies, according to critics.

10 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

Image via Universal Pictures

While The Super Mario Bros. Movie was one of the most anticipated films this year (with many fans of the game even rooting for a Nintendo Cinematic Universe), the colorful animated feature starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day turned out to be a disappointment to critics. The movie follows Mario on a quest to stop Bowser (Jack Black) from taking over the world with the help of his friends.

Nevertheless, even if the movie failed to meet expectations, its commercial success is undeniable. It counted with a worldwide total of jaw-dropping $204.6 million domestic and $377 million global debut over the long Easter weekend, with earnings still mounting up quickly.

9 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015)

Image via Universal Studios

Based on the well-known novel by E.L. James, the first installment to the erotic and somewhat controversial romance franchise introduces viewers to Jamie Dornan's mysterious young businessman Christian Grey, as well as Dakota Johnson's college graduate Anastasia Steele, whilst depicting their sadomasochistic relationship.

Given how provocative the Sam Taylor-Johnson film is, it isn't a surprise that it sparked curiosity in both fans of the books and those who hadn't initially heard about its premise, gathering quite a good amount of box office earnings, especially given that the film hit theatres on Valentine's day. Despite its negative reviews (it features a 24% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes), Fifty Shades of Grey made more than $500 million wordlwide.

8 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

No doubt, Suicide Squad promised more than it delivered; to say that fans were flabbergasted by its trailer is an understatement, which is why, despite the actual content being quite disappointing, it is still considered by Redditors as one of the best trailers ever made. The movie centers around a group of supervillains recruited to form a defensive task force and save the world from a powerful threat in exchange for reduced sentences.

While David Ayer's movie was a huge letdown, it grossed over $746 million worldwide, making it the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2016. Despite its flawed execution, the DC feature delivered compelling characters, including Margot Robbie's unforgettable Harley Quinn, who will be brought to life by Lady Gaga in Todd Phillips's follow-up to the Joker film.

7 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2' (2012)

Image via Summit Entertainment

Needless to say that The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 was obviously a long-awaited movie. The final entry to the "so-bad-it's-good" franchise followed Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward's (Robert Pattinson) relationship as the two adjusted to parenthood and attempted to protect, with the help of the werewolf clan, their new-born baby from the evil claws of the Volturi.

While critics agree that Breaking Dawn Part 2 is perhaps the most entertaining movie of the franchise, it ultimately lacked crucial elements, including good dialogue (plus, the iconic CGI baby did not exactly help). Still, Bill Condon's movie earned $292 million in North America and $537 million in other territories, for a total of $829.6 million worldwide.

6 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' (2011)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

After four long years, a new installment for the Pirates of the Caribbean finally hit the theatres, and viewers understandably couldn't hide their excitement. This led the film to reach a worldwide business of $1.04 billion, even if it dashed the hopes of film critics who claimed that On Stranger Tides failed to live to its full potential.

But then again, big admirers of the franchise couldn't help rooting for Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) as he set sail to find the legendary Foutain of Youth alongside Penélope Cruz's Angelica and the notorious Blackbeard (John Wick's Ian McShane) throughout the film, which is why Dead Men Tell no Tales came out six years later with impressive box office earnings as well.

5 'Jurassic World: Dominion' (2022)

Image via Universal Studios

Last year's Jurassic World: Dominion is set in the aftermath of the destruction of Isla Nublar and follows the operatives on a quest to track down Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon). While the rescue mission takes place, Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects.

Clon Trevvorrow's final installment to the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led franchise gathered a total of $1.004 billion worldwide. Aside from its latest undeniable commercial success, the franchise has arguably slogged down from its classic start and did not impress viewers in the industry.

4 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Alice in Wonderland is a visually striking adventure fantasy film directed by Tim Burton and based on the well-known novels by Lewis Carroll, which have been translated from print to the screen for a long time now. The movie centers, of course, around Mia Wasikowska's memorable Alice as she wanders through the magical world inhabited by familiar creatures.

Although the movie did exceedingly well at the box office (with impressive receipts of $334,191,110 in North America and $691,276,000 in other territories for a worldwide total of $1,025,467,110), Alice in Wonderland couldn't help being, in the final analysis, a letdown to critics.

3 'Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace' (2005)

Image via Lucasfilm

Both general audiences and critics weren't particularly pleased with the first episode of the Star Wars franchise. The film depicts Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) as a young apprenticed Jedi knight, as well as Jake Llyod's iconic Anakin Skywalker, also known as Darth Vader, who is just 9-years-old at the time the film is set.

Even though it got a mixed reception, George Lucas' The Phantom Menace was assuredly a box-office success with a total of $1,027 billion. Unfortunately, while the film features beautiful visuals and good acting, it seemingly lacks spirit and well-crafted dialogue.

2 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' (2014)

Image via Paramount Pictures

While Michael Bay's fourth installment to the cherished sci-fi action series is really far from being a good film, its huge box office numbers do not lie — it was a commercial success. The plot centers around Autobots turning to a mechanic and his family for help after mankind joins forces with a bounty hunter in pursuit of Optimus Prime.

Throughout its long run, Transformers: Age of Extinction managed to earn $1.104 billion and was the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2014 in the U.S. and Canada. On Rotten Tomatoes, it features a 17% Tomatometer to a 50% Audience score.

1 'The Lion King' (2019)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

While the live-action adaptation of The Lion King counted with a very impressive cast — including Beyoncé, Donald Glover, and Seth Rogen — it wasn't enough to make it a hit (critically speaking, that is). The 2019 feature was arguably the most anticipated movie of the year, and it brought back the Disney tale and characters we all have come to know and love.

Despite the bad reviews claiming that, unlike its source material, the Jon Favreau film lacks energy and heart, The Lion King counted on a positive general audience reception. With a total of $1.663 billion at the box office as well as an 88% Rotten Tomatoes Audience score, it is safe to say that the 2019 adventure drama is, nevertheless, a hit.

