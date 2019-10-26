‘Joker’ Is King of the Friday Box Office Once More with $5.46 Million

0

Warner Bros. Joker has reclaimed its top spot at the box office after a brief win for Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The atypical Batman villain origin story did well at the Friday box office, raking in $5.46 million domestically and bringing up its total to $264 million here in the U.S. Joker is proving an unstoppable force, even if those box office numbers show some signs of fatigue in its hot streak as more and more folks going in for first time and (more likely) repeat viewings in the 3,936 theaters it’s showing in across the country.

Joker is in for another record-breaking weekend, too, as it enters its fourth weekend in theaters. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer was “congratulated” on Friday by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds with a Joker poster whose wording had been tweaked to indicate the flick was well on its way to becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film ever made, beating Deadpool, The Matrix Reloaded, Logan, The Hangover, and a handful of other R-rated biggies.

Coming in at number two if previous box office champ Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The sequel to 2014’s Maleficent is currently playing on 3,790 screens and has reeled in $4.8 million at the domestic box office, bringing its total up to $51 million. The Disney sequel is stumbling hard and, despite its number one position just a week ago, is on track to hit bomb status after it was revealed the film’s budget was around $185 million. Joining Maleficent 2 in the middle of the top five at the Friday box office is Zombieland 2: Double Tap, the sequel to 2009’s Zombieland featuring returning cast Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. The horror comedy added $3.37 to its domestic box office total from the 3,468 screens its being shown on.

Rounding out the top five at Friday’s box office are two newcomers: the low-budget horror flick Countdown and gritty cop drama Black and Blue. Countdown, which stars You lead Elizabeth Lail as a young woman who downloads an app that reveals when a user will die and realizes she has mere days to live, brought in $3.14 million domestically in its opening weekend. The $6 million budget for Countdown is on track to be earned back and then some as predictions say it will bring in around $8 million over the weekend from its 2,675 locations.

Meanwhile, Black and Blue, which sees Naomie Harris playing a cop whose loyalties are quickly divided when she gets footage of dirty cops during a shady deal on her bodycam and must go on the run to avoid being killed, earned $3 million domestically as it heads into its first weekend. The flick opened in 2,062 theaters across the U.S.

Joker is definitely on track to remain at the top of the box office charts, but just how much will the Warner Bros. picture earn? Stay tuned for tomorrow’s report. For more on Countdown, check out our interview with director Justin Dec on bringing the horror story to life.