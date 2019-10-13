‘Joker’ Tops Box Office with $55M in Second Week; ‘Gemini Man’ Bombs

0

Warner Bros. Joker is an even more unstoppable force at the box office than we could have ever predicted. The dark take on the origins of the infamous comic book villain has brought in $55 million in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total up to $192 million. The movie is even more of a force of nature overseas, with its international total now sitting at over $351 million. If you’re trying to do the math at home, I’ll save you some time and tell you that as Joker enters its third week in theaters it has now earned more than half a billion globally. The highest performing markets thus far at the UK ($36.9M), Mexico ($29M), Korea ($28M), and Russia ($20M), all contributing to its $544 million global total.

Here in the U.S., Joker is currently being shown in 4,374 theaters. The film continued to make a killing in its second weekend with per-theater averages floating in the $3,573 to $5,098 range. Totals have dipped only slightly for Joker (an impressive feat, especially in this current box office climate), with weekly takes going down slightly to approximately 29% but not stumbling in the slightest if these domestic numbers are any indication. We can also now officially add “highest-grossing movie for Joaquin Phoenix” to Joker‘s many plaudits, with Phoenix’s 2000 film Gladiator (lifetime cume of $460.5M) now at number two. It’s also the highest-grossing film for director Todd Phillips, with his movie The Hangover in the number two spot ($586.7M).

Even with new movies The Addams Family, Gemini Man, and Jexi arriving on the scene, there was no chance of them keeping up with the widely-praised performance delivered by Phoenix and the premise of a truly dark origin story for the Gotham City criminal destined to terrorize Batman.

Animated family flick The Addams Family, with the vocal talents of Oscar Issac and Charlize Theron leading a solid cast, put up an admirable fight in its first theatrical weekend. Earning a B+ CinemaScore, the movie was shown in 4,007 theaters. Averaging between $2,201 and $2,935 per theater, The Addams Family nabbed the number two spot with $30.3 million earned domestically. Deadline notes in their weekend report that this latest adaptation of the spookiest family in America had a bigger opening weekend than the 1991 live-action Addams Family adaptation starring Raul Julia and Angelica Huston, which brought in $24.2 million at the time.

Meanwhile, Gemini Man was the definition of a bomb in its first weekend in theaters. The Ang Lee-directed, Will Smith-led flick about an aging hitman forced to take on a younger clone of himself, all shot in with boundary-pushing high frame rate technology, failed to reel audiences in. Despite it sitting at the number three spot in the charts, the movie only brought in $20.5 million. Gemini Man is having just as tough a time overseas, with the international total currently at $39,000,000 for a worldwide total of $59.5 million. This is a big “yikes” when you consider the film’s budget was reportedly around $140 million and making for a long haul at the box office for a movie led by one of Hollywood’s longtime A-listers.

Meanwhile, Jexi starring Workaholics alum Adam Devine, has the worst opening weekend of all the newcomers. The movie, which follows Devine’s character as he grapples with his Siri-like smartphone assistant going rogue and wreaking havoc with his life, is in the number eight spot on the charts. The Lionsgate comedy pulled in a paltry $3.1 million domestically, with that total comprised of the earnings across 2,332 theaters and a per-theater average of $347 to $493.

As for the rest of this weekend’s box office roundup, interesting results abound. Abominable and Downton Abbey held on to their respective fourth and fifth places in the charts. Abominable brought in $6.2 million domestically in its third weekend while Downtown Abbey earned $4.9 million domestically. At number six is Hustlers, which is so close to cracking a $100 million domestic cume with $3.85 million earned here in the U.S. in its fifth weekend. Judy, starring Renee Zellweger as icon Judy Garland in the biopic about Garland’s troubled final months, scooped up the number seven position in its third weekend with $3.25 million earned domestically, bringing its total up to $14.5 million. Finally, IT: Chapter Two and Ad Astra close out the top 10, with the former bringing in $2.3 million domestically and the latter earning $1.9 million domestically.

On the horizon, there will be some intriguing movies making their debuts. The Kevin Smith-directed Jay and Silent Bob reboot hits in the middle of the week on October 15. Taika Waititi‘s latest, Jojo Rabbit, will bound into theaters at the end of the week along with sequels Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Zombieland: Double Tap. Can any of these movies knock Joker out of the top spot?