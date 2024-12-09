After a record-breaking debut for Moana 2 and a historic second weekend for Wicked over the Thanksgiving holiday, both films have slowed down at the box office while still maintaining their respective spots. Moana 2 concludes its second weekend in theaters by grossing $52 million domestically, which is an impressive haul but still a 63% drop from its opening weekend, the biggest drop of any film in the top five. This second-weekend haul brings Moana 2’s domestic total to exactly $300 million, a perfect match to its $300 million international total to help its cumulative worldwide total reach a whopping $600 million. The Disney sequel starring Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho has carved its name onto a slew of box office lists, including already being one of the top five movies of the year at the domestic box office, as well as being one of the top 20 highest-earning digital animated movies ever.

Nothing has changed for the two movies chasing Moana 2 at the box office, which general audiences have tied together in a Barbenheimer-style fashion and dubbed Glicked. Wicked finished its third weekend at the domestic box office with $34 million, a 57% drop from its record-shattering second weekend that saw the musical pull in $81 million. Wicked currently sits at a $320 million domestic total but only $135 million from international markets, bringing its worldwide haul to $455 million, nearly $150 million shy of Moana 2. As for Gladiator 2, Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel continued battling in the arena with $12.4 million, a 60% drop from last weekend, the second biggest behind Moana 2. An early premiere in international markets has helped its cumulative haul overseas reach $235 million, paired with only $132 million domestically and $368 million globally. Gladiator 2 is also the highest-grossing movie of Denzel Washington’s career.

Several other films outside the top three also managed to dazzle at the box office this weekend, with another Dwayne Johnson-led flick, Red One, grossing another $7 million, only a 45% drop from last weekend. Chris Evans’ star power has also helped the Christmas action epic earn $78 million overseas for a worldwide total of $163 million, still nearly $100 million shy of its hefty budget. Returning to theaters to celebrate its 10th anniversary, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar assembled an impressive $4.4 million while only playing in 165 theaters, giving it the highest-grossing total per theater by a considerable margin. This anniversary haul, much of which came from IMAX earnings, helped Interstellar reach $650 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of the top 50 highest-grossing sci-fi movies ever. While there were some big hits at the box office this weekend, there also were, as usual, some major misses.

‘Werewolves’ and ‘The Order’ Fail To Dazzle on Opening Weekend

Frank Grillo is enjoying some good press thanks to his voice performance in James Gunn’s Creature Commandos, which debuted with a strong score of 96% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. However, that didn’t stop his recent theatrical release, Werewolves, from falling flat with only $1.1 million during its domestic debut despite playing in well over a thousand theaters. Another TV star, Jude Law, who can be seen playing Jod Na Nawood in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, also had a movie hit theaters this weekend. Law stars in The Order, which opened to only $878,000 this weekend, leaving outside the top 10 in the #11 spot. Finishing the weekend ahead of Werewolves and The Order was Solo Leveling: Reawakening, which opened to $2.4 million, A24’s Y2K, which hit $2.1 million, and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, which earned $1.5 million. For King + Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas also grossed $2 million this weekend.

Other than Interstellar, none of the new arrivals managed to dazzle at the box office this weekend, but there are some major contenders for box office success coming soon. Kraven the Hunter isn’t one of them: Sony’s next SSU installment starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson is expected to flop at the box office but hits theaters this week. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will also hit theaters this week, followed by Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King, both of which have major box office potential. Also coming on Christmas Day are Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown. The latter is especially one to watch out for as a heavyweight contender for box office success.

Moana 2 maintained the top spot for the second weekend in a row at the box office. Stay tuned to Collider daily for all the latest box office updates and find tickets below for a showing of Moana 2 near you.

