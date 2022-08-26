Sony’s revisionist vampire film The Invitation is expected to edge out director George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing in what is expected to be one of the softest weekends at the box office in six months. None of the three new releases — John Boyega-led heist drama Breaking is also opening this weekend — is projected to top $10 million. This will continue a drastic downward spiral for the domestic box office that began after the end of the summer movie season, and will likely continue for a couple of more weeks.

But what this means is that last week’s holdover Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero could reclaim the top spot, provided it wins a tight race against The Invitation. Both films are projected to gross around $7 million. That'll be the lowest first-place finish in over a year when Angelina Jolie-led survival thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead made $2.8 million in its opening weekend. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made a surprise $21 million in its debut last weekend.

The other two newcomers of the week will struggle to crack the top five, which will likely be populated by holdovers such as last week’s Beast, and the summer hits Top Gun: Maverick and Minions: The Rise of Gru — both of which are available on PVOD, by the way.

Image Via Bleecker Street

Directed by Jessica M. Thompson and starring Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel, The Invitation is a horror movie inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula. It cost a paltry $10 million to produce and is opening wide in over 3,000 theaters. The reviews have been mixed, with Collider’s own Carly Lane writing that the film “offers an inventive re-imagining of a literary classic while asserting itself as a fun addition to the modern Gothic canon.”

For a nondescript non-franchise horror film to flop is one thing, but for a major director’s passion project follow-up to arguably their most acclaimed film is another thing altogether. Three Thousand Years of Longing is Miller’s first movie since the groundbreaking Mad Max: Fury Road, and stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. It cost $60 million to produce, and will be released in over 2,400 theaters this weekend after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime wrote in his review that “Miller’s modern fairy tale is full of beauty, love, and care, even if the film often focuses on the grand instead of the modest moments.”

Bleeker Street is giving Breaking a semi-wide release in over 902 theaters this weekend. The film tells the true story of a Marine Corps veteran who decides to rob a bank out of desperation. The film received positive reviews after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and is expected to gross around $3 million this weekend. Collider’s own Maggie Lovitt called it “a powerful film that will leave audiences reeling as the credits roll.”

You can watch our interview with Elba below, and stay tuned to Collider over the next couple of days for detailed box office coverage.