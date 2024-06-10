The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die earned $104.6 million in its debut weekend, dominating the global box office.

The franchise proves its longevity as the fourth installment exceeds expectations, making over $56 million domestically.

Other films like The Garfield Movie and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes also see success, while The Watchers falls short at the box office.

Over the weekend at the global box office, fans proved their ride-or-die allegiance to the second major blockbuster of the summer, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, with the film earning an impressive $104.6 million worldwide. The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led fourth installment in the action-packed franchise finally gave The Garfield Movie the catfight it deserved after the wheels on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga fell off. Sadly, its fellow opener, The Watchers, just didn’t keep its eye on the prize, while other titles like Paramount’s IF and 20th Century and Disney’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continued to make audiences roar while some favorites from the past put more butts in the seats.

Proving that this is a franchise that could stick around for life, directorial duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are making hand over fist with their second entry into the Bad Boys film series with Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Expected to nab only $30 million during its first three days in cinemas, the movie served those who doubted it a slice of humble pie after it raked in an impressive $56 million domestically over the weekend and became one of the most successful debuts of the year. Nearly doubling its earnings overseas, the production’s global haul sits at $104 million, giving Smith and Lawrence’s beloved characters the welcome back they deserved.

Duking it out in theaters on the other side of the doors for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Sony’s The Garfield Movie, continues to gobble up ticket sales in 61 new markets, bringing its worldwide total to $192.7 million, a number that’s expected to go up when the title drops in France and Japan. Meanwhile, a new dynasty continues to stomp towards success in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes which, after hitting a new high note with a global total of $359.8 million, has surpassed the financial domestic success of the title that came before it, War for the Planet of the Apes. Going beyond its wildest imagination, IF is nearing the $100 million domestic price point while Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga continues to have difficulties getting its motor revving. Finally, The Watchers put a wrench in the year of horror with an abysmal $11.7 million global pull.

The Path To Mordor Is Paved With Gold

Close

This past weekend also saw the return of the king of all book-to-film adaptations when Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy soared on the wings of an eagle back into cinemas with an extended edition. Of the three beloved films, The Fellowship of the Ring came out on top, giving residents of the Shire a reason to celebrate with a $2.44 million domestic haul during its time screening at 1,529 locations. Not far behind are The Two Towers and The Return of the King, both of which are tightening their grip on nearly $2 million each. With additional screenings taking place over the next weekend, we’d say Warner Bros. knocked the re-release out of the park.

Next week, Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 enters the arena. Stay tuned at Collider for further box office updates and get your tickets for Bad Boys: Ride or Die below.

Find Tickets