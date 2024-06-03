The Big Picture The Garfield Movie continues to dominate the box office worldwide with a total of $152.2 million, despite poor reviews.

Voice performances from Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, and others have helped the animated film maintain a top spot at the box office.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga falls behind at the global box office with $114.4 million.

Everyone’s favorite orange cat may change his opinion on Mondays after he feasts his eyes on his box office earnings from last weekend as The Garfield Movie continues to chow down on ticket sales. Meanwhile, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is chewing on nothing but dust as it falls further and further behind the lasagna-loving feline with other titles like Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, IF, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle, The Fall Guy, and IFC’s latest slasher feature, In A Violent Nature, spinning their wheels to keep up.

With all eyes on the global box office as the blockbuster season approaches, it’s almost hard to believe that an animated movie with poor reviews is surpassing the latest chapter in George Miller’s epic sci-fi franchise, but here we are. This weekend, The Garfield Movie opened overseas in a handful of new countries, including Poland, Australia, and Indonesia, which all helped it claw its way to a worldwide total of $152.2 million. With voice performances featuring the talents of Chris Pratt as the orange tabby, along with notable names including Samuel L. Jackson and Hannah Waddingham, the movie has been a top-seller since its May 24 premiere. Right now, the only other (partially) animated production entering the catfight is IF, which added $11 million to its overseas haul over the weekend, but with the release of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 just around the corner, The Garfield Movie may soon take a tumble from its throne.

Furiously attempting to keep up with its competition, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga sped into earning $21 million internationally over the weekend in 77 markets, marking its global total at $114.4 million. The movie seems to have almost completely missed the mark with almost every audience around the globe except for Korea, where it’s still holding down the number one position and earned $8.2 million of the overall pie. Warner Bros. can also give a big thanks to IMAX for generating a solid chunk of ticket sales for Furiosa, as audiences are keen to see the Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth-led Mad Max: Fury Road prequel on the biggest screen possible.

Horror Finds a Home at the Box Office

Close

While families may be turning up at their local cinemas to catch The Garfield Movie and IF on the big screen, horror fans are also making their paychecks count by way of The Strangers: Chapter 1 and In a Violent Nature. This weekend, the former unlocked the door and stepped into earnings of well over $30 million, fully covering the studio’s production budget of $8.5 million and pointing to success for the next two films set to come from the newly-formed trilogy. Meanwhile, IFC, still riding the high from their spring hit, Late Night with the Devil, are cashing in again with In a Violent Nature. A slasher movie like horror fans have never seen before, the brutal and stomach-churning title cut into an impressive $2.1 million during its opening weekend, becoming one of the studio’s biggest debuts.

This weekend, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will ride again in Bad Boys: Ride or Die shaking up the top box office contenders.

The Garfield Movie 4 10 Garfield is about to go on a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - the cat Vic - Garfield and Odie are forced to abandon their pampered life to join Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. Release Date May 24, 2024 Director Mark Dindal Cast Hannah Waddingham , Samuel L. Jackson , Nicholas Hoult , Chris Pratt Main Genre Animation Writers jim davis , Paul A. Kaplan , David Reynolds

Find Tickets