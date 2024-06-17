The Big Picture Inside Out 2 breaks records with a $295 million debut, becoming the best international opener and second-biggest animated opening ever domestically.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die pushed the franchise past the $1 billion milestone, with the film passing $200 million globally.

Furiosa and The Watchers struggle to attract audiences, while The Garfield Movie scratches up another $7.2 million in sales globally.

While those behind Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Fall Guy may be feeling emotions like sadness and even anger, the joy is overflowing at Disney and Pixar, as Inside Out 2 debuts with a record-breaking opening weekend. Those who underestimated the title likely did so because of Disney’s more recent underperformers, including last year’s Wish, but Mickey is back in the business of cold hard cash as Inside Out 2 raked in a staggering $295 million worldwide debut. Along with its domestic opening, the title also screened in 38 international markets, which added $140 million to the overall haul. As this is just the beginning of Inside Out 2’s theatrical run, the numbers will only continue to skyrocket as the movie opens in other countries, including France, Italy, and Japan in the upcoming weeks.

Internationally, the sequel is the best opening of all time, beating out the previous star, Frozen 2, and is even bigger than The Super Mario Bros Movie. Domestically, the Kelsey Mann-helmed production now has the bragging rights of being the second-biggest animated opening of all time, stealing the title from Incredibles 2.

On the live-action side of the weekend’s biggest moneymakers, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is continuing to drive up ticket sales, bringing audiences into cinemas for the fourth installment of the high-octane franchise. The Martin Lawrence and Will Smith-led buddy cop movie sweetened its international pot with an extra $30.8 million in 62 markets, while those in the U.S. continued to support Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s movie, adding $33 million to the haul bringing the movie's haul to $214 million. Marking a major milestone of its own, the franchise, which spans nearly three decades, recently passed the $1 billion mark.

‘Furiosa’ Sputters To a Stop and No One Is Watching ‘The Watchers’

This weekend, it was all about Inside Out 2 and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, while other contenders slowed down immensely. At the top of the pack behind Inside Out 2 and Bad Boys: Ride or Die was The Garfield Movie. The Sony and Alcon Entertainment feature managed to scratch $7.2 million in ticket sales, bringing its global total to $217.8 million. Meanwhile, Furiosa is fully stalling out, adding only $5.3 million to its tank with a worldwide total of $160.1 million. And then there’s Ishana Night Shyamalan’s feature-length directorial debut, The Watchers, which isn’t getting the eyes it was hoping for, earning just $2.9 million over the weekend, bringing its global total to $23.2 million.

This weekend, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness and Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders cruise into theaters. Grab your tickets for Inside Out 2 below.

