After the first MCU movie of 2025 held the box office crown for the last three weeks, another film has finally moved in on its territory to claim the top spot. Mickey 17, the sci-fi epic starring Robert Pattinson, opened with $19.1 million at the domestic box office this weekend, and the film has also added $34.2 million from international markets to help its worldwide global haul reach $53.3 million. Mickey 17 is the first film from director Bong Joon Ho since Parasite, the 2019 psychological thriller that became the first foreign language film to win Best Picture, and it just missed out on cracking the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year during its debut. Mickey 17 also stars Oscar nominees Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Steven Yeun.

Finishing in the second spot at the box office this weekend was Captain America: Brave New World, which had occupied the top spot since Valentine’s Day weekend. Brave New World has fallen more than 40% each weekend after opening with $88 million, and after adding another $8.5 million to its domestic total this weekend, it now sits at a global cumulative total of $370 million, with $176 million coming from domestic markets and $194 million internationally. Narrowly finishing in the third spot at the box office this weekend was Last Breath, the disaster thriller starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu that hauled in $4.2 million domestically. After finishing at #2 last weekend, Last Breath fell 47% and has now grossed $14.8 million total at the global box office. The film will pass $15 million before it enters its third weekend in theaters.

Claiming the final two spots in the top five at the box office this weekend were The Monkey and Paddington in Peru. The former, a horror film directed by Osgood Perkins, fell 39% on its way to earning $3.9 million, and the latter, a threequel starring Ben Whishaw, dropped only 15% en route to grossing $3.85 million. The Monkey, which stars Theo James and Tatiana Maslany, is just a few hundred thousand short of $40 million globally, with $31 million coming from domestic earnings and $8.9 from international markets. As for Paddington in Peru, the third film in the trilogy has grossed a whopping $138 million internationally to go with $36 million domestically for a worldwide total of $175 million. Dog Man just missed out on a top five spot at the box office during its sixth weekend in theaters with a $3.5 million haul, a modest 18% drop that leaves its global total just shy of $120 million.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Continues Impressive Run While ‘Anora’ Shines