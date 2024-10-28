There's no other way to put it: the world is crazy about Venom. This weekend, the third installment of the Marvel anti-hero franchise debuted to not very uplifting numbers domestically but the worldwide box office told a different story. Venom: The Last Dance grossed $124 million internationally. When you add the $51 million that the movie grossed domestically over the weekend, it comes impressively close to Joker: Folie à Deux's lifetime haul — Venom 3 wrapped up its debut weekend with $175 million while Joker 2 took the entire month to take in $200 million.

If it keeps this up, Venom: The Last Dance might become yet another example of a movie in which the opinions of audiences and critics are completely out of sync. Currently, the movie is at a 57% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is slightly better than when the movie opened last Friday. In any case, the debut weekend performance might have signaled to Sony that there's still a long life ahead for Venom, at least at the box office.

Meanwhile, we can't forget that it's still Halloween month and moviegoers are in the mood for horror movies to get their blood pumping. This weekend, Smile 2 dropped one position and raked in $9.4 million, bringing its worldwide total to over $83 million. Meanwhile, Terrifier 3 took a bit of a dead drop and landed at #6 after being in the top 3. The movie has grossed $55 million worldwide — an excellent performance for the franchise, which is already heating up production of its fourth installment.

'The Wild Robot' Continues To Impress Despite Digital Release

Even though it's already available to stream at home, The Wild Robot is still soaring at the box office. The animated movie raked in $6.5 million domestically, bringing its worldwide gross to over $230 million. Not by chance, DreamWorks has already announced that a sequel is in the works, with writer and director Chris Sanders (The Croods: A New Age) attached to return. A release window is yet to be announced.

Some surprises at the box office include the Ralph Fiennes-led (The Menu) thriller Conclave. It debuted at #4 with $6.5 million and proved that pushing up its release date was the best decision that the distribution company could have made. We Live In Time managed to stick to its #5 position from last week and raked in an extra $4.8 million, while Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dropped to #7 but still has an excellent all-time gross of $438 million.

Next week, the Oscar race starts heating up and some limited releases might make their way into the domestic box office. This also means that, with no major blockbuster slated to premiere next Friday, Venom: The Last Dance will have a lot of room to keep taking the biggest bite out of the box office list.

Stay tuned a Collider for more box office updates and grab your tickets for Venom: The Last Dance below.

