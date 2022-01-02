Spider-Man: No Way Home finished the weekend with $52.7 million, which is slightly higher than what was estimated on Friday. This takes the superhero film’s domestic total to nearly $610 million, which puts it just ahead of Incredibles 2 on the all-time list. No Way Home is now the 10th highest-grossing film domestically, and is sure to swing past Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620 million) and The Avengers ($623 million) to claim the number seven spot in the coming days.

No Way Home broke pandemic-era records when it debuted to $260 million in December, and is performing perhaps as well as it would have under normal circumstances. Worldwide, the Sony film has crossed $1.2 billion, which makes it the top-grossing Spider-Man movie of all time, the top-grossing Sony film of all time, and also the highest-grossing film of 2021. This despite the looming threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

It also ended a rather lackluster year for Marvel Studios, which had previously released films such as Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals to less-than-spectacular response, although Black Widow was given a day-and-date release on Disney+ for a premium access fee. By comparison, the only film of the lot that was projected as a bonafide hit—Shang-Chi—has made a little over $220 million in the U.S.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Spider-Man' to 'The Avengers': The MCU Trilogies, Ranked

The number two spot was claimed by Universal’s animated sequel Sing 2, which made nearly $20 million this weekend after dropping just 12%. Featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson, among many others, the film’s running domestic total is just under $90 million. The original Sing closed its international run with $634 million in 2016.

20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man fell just 24%, but made only $4.5 million this weekend, for a running domestic total of around $20 million and a worldwide haul that is still under $50 million. That’s a terrible result for a major franchise, whose first two entries had grossed over $800 million combined, worldwide. A fourth film is in the works with director Matthew Vaughn returning, but it remains to be seen if things are reconsidered after the prequel’s sub-par performance.

With $4 million, Lionsgate’s faith-based sports drama American Underdog finished the weekend at the number four spot. Friday estimates had put it ahead of The King’s Man. Starring Zachary Levi as NFL champion Kurt Warner, the film has made nearly $15 million domestically, and has earned a stellar “A+” CinemaScore.

Rounding out the top five was Warner Bros’ borderline disaster The Matrix Resurrections, which made $3.8 million this weekend for a running domestic total of just over $30 million. The fourth film in the iconic science-fiction franchise cost a reported $190 million to make, and appears to have been affected by the studio’s controversial release strategy for 2021, which saw each of its films land on the HBO Max streaming service day-and-date. WB will return to a more conventional roll-out in 2022, albeit with a shorter theatrical window than usual.

Next weekend will see the release of director Simon Kinberg’s spy film, The 355, which stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, and Fan Bingbing.

Nicolas Cage Says 'Malignant' Inspired His Take on Dracula, Because Talent Recognizes Talent *vampire's kiss*

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email