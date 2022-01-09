A few notable milestones were crossed in a rather unremarkable weekend at the box office, dominated once again by Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film has now made nearly $670 million domestically, leap-frogging to the number six spot on the all time list, ahead of Titanic ($659 million) and Jurassic World ($652 million). The film will likely settle into the fifth position after it surpasses The Avengers’ $678 million haul in the coming days.

No Way Home’s chart-topping fourth weekend haul of $33 million is larger than what most films would hope to make in their debut weekends in the pandemic. The superhero extravaganza has broken numerous pandemic-era records, and by most accounts, seems to have performed as well as it would have under normal circumstances. But No Way Home appears to be an anomaly, because elsewhere at the box office, things were as dour as usual.

Universal’s Sing 2 became the first animated film since Disney’s Frozen II in 2019 to cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. This is particularly impressive because it comes at a time when parents are hesitant to take their children to crowded movie theaters amid a highly-contagious new strain of the coronavirus. Additionally, the film was also made available on digital earlier this week.

It made $11.9 million in three days, which was good enough for the number two spot. Sing 2’s successful box office run comes during a particularly pivotal time for animated films; Disney recently announced that it would release Pixar’s upcoming feature, Turning Red, directly on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the third Pixar title in a row to not get a theatrical release.

The week’s new release, writer-director Simon Kinberg’s female-led spy film The 355, tanked with just $4.8 million from over 3,000 theaters, as it debuted at the number three spot. This is a terrible result for a film that got a release as wide as it did, and has a cast that includes Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing. It marks Kinberg’s second flop in a row as director, after the franchise-killing 2019 X-Men film, Dark Phoenix.

While audiences were kinder than critics—The 355 got a B+ CinemaScore—there seems to be a definite public aversion to female-driven ensemble films. Sony is doing everything that it can to erase the memory of the 2016 Ghostbusters film, and Ocean’s 8 wasn’t the franchise-starter that Warner Bros. hoped it would be. The 355 will be released on digital 17 days after its theatrical debut, and audiences can expect it to arrive on the Peacock streaming service 45 days after its theatrical release date.

The number four slot was claimed by another big budget spy dud, director Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man, which after being delayed massively, has managed to make just around $25 million at the domestic box office. The film added another $3.3 million to its total this weekend. Meanwhile, the faith-based sports film American Underdog is living up to its title with a respectable drop this weekend. Starring Zachary Levi, the film finished at the number five spot with $2.4 million, for a running domestic total of nearly $20 million.

Next weekend will see the release of the Scream reboot, which is generating positive buzz and is expected to set a franchise record in its first three days.

