Movie studios and theaters alike were all hoping 2021 and 2022 could be the grand comeback years for theatrical exhibition. Unfortunately, many problems (including studios refusing to schedule a consistent slate of movies and a slow roll-out of vaccines) kept the box office at incredibly restrained levels across these two years. Gloriously lucrative months like June and July 2022 would be followed up by months insultingly devoid of new releases, like September 2022. It’s been a rough few years for the big screen…but so far, the 2023 box office is bringing those comeback vibes that everyone in the film industry’s been craving.

Thanks to a slew of wide-ranging titles like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Creed III, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Cocaine Bear, there has been a steady stream of new releases hitting theaters each week and many of them have turned into hits. Even better, tentpoles aimed at younger audiences aren’t the only thing making money thanks to the lucrative box office runs of features like A Man Called Otto and Air. With the first four months of 2023 rocking and rolling at the box office, all eyes are on the summer 2023 slate to see if this collection of movies can keep the financial momentum going. There’s a lot at stake with the summer 2023 box office, though, even beyond what it means for this year’s financial returns. Everybody even slightly connected to the film industry will be watching this box office session carefully to gleam some clarity as to what the future of theatrical exhibition looks like.

RELATED: It’s Actually Genius That ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Are Premiering on the Same Day

What Indie Movies Will Be Released in Summer 2023?

Image via Sundance

While summertime is often associated with massive blockbusters, part of what’s at stake with the summer 2023 box office is the world of indie cinema. In the past, summer has been a great time to launch a broadly appealing low-budget indie feature like The Big Sick or The Peanut Butter Falcon. A handful of studios will be trying their hands at launching these kinds of titles again in the summer 2023 marketplace, including A24 with Past Lives and Searchlight Pictures with Sundance sensation Theater Camp. Several arthouse films coming up short financially last holiday season inspired some words of gloom about the future of smaller motion pictures on the big screen. It’ll be up to this summer’s indie titles to help counter that and harken back to as late as 2019 and deliver some unexpected sleeper hits that thrive at the box office.

Family Movies and Comedies Are Making a Comeback at the Box Office

Image via Sony

Similarly, R-rated comedies are about to make a sizable stand in summer 2023 in reaffirming their box office viability. Last summer, the only big-screen comedy to grace the season was Easter Sunday, a Jo Koy star vehicle that quickly tanked at the box office. Summer 2023 will have far more to offer with titles ranging from Strays to Joy Ride to No Hard Feelings to The Blackening, among others. There are so many comedic titles on the docket that one of them has to do even halfway decent business.

If all of these productions struggle financially, then maybe it really is curtains for the comedy on the big screen. However, 80 for Brady and Cocaine Bear both proved this past February that moviegoers can show up to theaters for a title that leans heavily on just yuks. Plus, comedies have been a fixture of the theatrical experience since the very dawn of cinema. Even if they’ve been in rough shape in recent years, summer 2023’s box office will offer up several chances for comedies to regain some of their financial mojo.

Speaking of genres that need a consistent comeback, family movies are going to be swarming movie theaters in the summer of 2023. After The Super Mario Bros. was the only major PG-rated family title in the first four months of 2023, the incoming summer will be crammed with family-friendly titles. While there’s been a perception that family audiences have been “tough” to get back into the theater in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s mostly been due to the lackluster titles offered to family moviegoers. Is anyone shocked Lyle Lyle Crocodile didn’t get hordes of people to the theater? Ditto Clifford the Big Red Dog?

Like with any genre of storytelling, build something intriguing in the family movie space, audiences will come. Summer 2023’s slate certainly has plenty of highly anticipated family titles like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that have the potential to further restore box office credibility to these types of movies. Among those box office hopefuls will be Elemental, a new Pixar feature angling to make animated Disney movies must-see big-screen experiences once again. If this one doesn’t work financially, who knows what kind of release plans future Pixar movies will receive from Disney?

Summer 2023 Will Still See Big Franchise Releases

Image via Disney

A bit less urgent in importance is also the stakes associated with several big, long-running franchises this summer. Sagas that have been going on for over a decade now like Fast & Furious and Transformers are back with new installments which hope to reaffirm the enduring financial viability of these franchises. Similarly, The Little Mermaid will be the first live-action remake of an animated Disney film to get a theatrical-exclusive release since the pandemic started. It’ll be fascinating to see if this title reveals whether or not these types of nostalgia-driven blockbusters are still box office dynamite (Aladdin and The Lion King each cracked $360+ million domestically in summer 2019) or if the rampant complaints about them in the last few years have diluted their box office appeal. Costly blockbusters are usually the reliable moneymakers in a studio’s summer slate, but titles like The Little Mermaid and Fast X have some real financial uncertainty looming over their heads.

We May See a Comeback in Counterprogramming

Image via Warner Bros.

It isn’t just specific genres or styles of movies that have lots at stake at the summer 2023 box office. There are also specific ways of releasing motion pictures that are incredibly important in the context of the current box office landscape. Specifically, summer 2023 is the moment when Hollywood needs to fully commit to counterprogramming again. The last two years have seen major film studios releasing one, maybe two big tentpoles a month but otherwise deserting the theatrical landscape. No new films have dared to open against big blockbusters like The Batman or Thor: Love and Thunder, thus depriving the box office of lucrative counterprogramming options like Mamma Mia! debuting the same day as The Dark Knight.

Leaning so heavily on a limited number of titles, even superhero blockbusters that make a lot of money, is not the route to a healthy box office landscape. Studios need to start remembering the value of multiple movies opening on the same day and committing to that release style for the long term. Thankfully, nearly every week of the summer 2023 box office has multiple new movies debuting. Even the romantic-comedy Love Again is opening against this year’s first weekend of May Marvel movie (which is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023), the first time that phenomenon has occurred since May 2011 when Jumping the Broom and Something Borrowed debuted against Thor.

Then there's the big counterprogramming gambit of the summer: dropping Oppenheimer and Barbie on the same day in July. It's a bold play that, ironically, plays on historical precedent. In the last 15 years, several motion pictures have opened the same day as Nolan box office hits and managed to become smash hits, including the aforementioned Mamma Mia!, Big Hero 6 (debuting against Interstellar), and Girls Trip (debuting against Dunkirk). There have been several instances of both a Nolan directorial effort and another big movie (let alone one based on as big of a pop culture property as Barbie) being able to flourish at the same time. This particular weekend in July 2023 is a microcosm of how Hollywood is finally allowing multiple major movies to inhabit the same release date again, thank goodness.

If this approach doesn’t work and mid-budget films start cannibalizing each other or flat-out tanking openings against big blockbusters, then this could be a sign of a new norm for the theatrical marketplace. Perhaps it’s no longer possible for Crazy Stupid Love and Cowboys & Aliens to both open on the same day. But the success of Air even after it opened the same day as The Super Mario Bros. Movie suggests that counterprogramming can still be a lucrative option. We’ll have several more opportunities to test that theory out this summer, including Memorial Day weekend when a barrage of new movies debut against The Little Mermaid. If things go even half-well, the summer 2023 box office will provide a vivid reminder of how the marketplace needs more than just one blockbuster to properly thrive.

Summer 2023 Is Looking Like a Diverse Slate

Image Via Focus Features

Looking over the collection of movies slated for release between May 1 and Labor Day weekend in 2023, it’s clear this summer has the potential to go down in flames. Maybe people will confirm once and for all that they only like to watch things on Netflix and will only return to movie theaters for familiar sequels. But both the wildly varied slate and the success of many different kinds of movies in the earliest months of 2023 suggest there could be something for every potential moviegoer in this incoming summer season. Everything from a Book Club sequel to a new A24 horror movie to Barbie is on the table. With that variety, there could be the potential to have a summer moviegoing season for the ages that seems ripped from the box office landscape of the pre-COVID-19 world.

Those super extreme potential outcomes speak to the daunting stakes in play with the summer 2023 box office. That’s a lot of pressure to place on movies, but there are a lot of features around to shoulder the ambitions of this box office season. Here’s to hoping that beleaguered genres and styles of cinema find some financial relief this summer, studios find more confidence in theatrical exhibition, and, most importantly, that we just get lots of quality filmmaking that resonates with people.