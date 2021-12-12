Audiences did not turn out in droves to see Steven Spielberg's latest film West Side Story, with the remake only earning $10.5 million in its debut. While critics have praised the film for its artistry and representation, the financial result did not mirror the same outpouring of acclaim. With a little film on the horizon called Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's hard to say just how well West Side Story will have performed in the end.

Musicals have been a hard sell for audiences in 2021, with West Side Story making just a tad less than In the Heights back in June, and around $3 million more than the critically-reviled Dear Evan Hansen. Spielberg made the remake of the classic musical for around $100 million, so this $10 million opening has to sting a bit for the iconic director and Universal Studios. Yet West Side Story really is the only musical film in theatres (with the exception of family fare like Encanto and Sing 2), so here's hoping it will have some staying power at the domestic box office.

Holdovers from November rounded out the rest of the top five at the U.S. box office, with the second-place spot going to Disney's Encanto. The animated film came in only about $1 million shy of West Side Story, with $9.4 million in its third weekend of release. So far, Encanto has grossed $71 million dollars domestically, an impressive tally given that the film will be available for Disney+ subscribers just prior to Christmas.

Ghosbusters: Afterlife came in third place, earning $7.1 million. The reboot/sequel, starring McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon, has garnered $112 million so far in the U.S. That total is fairly respectable given the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the film's release date shuffling as a result. Audiences clearly were still interested in seeing this film and the latest shenanigans of the Ghostbusters.

The fourth spot went to Ridley Scott's House of Gucci with $4 million. The Lady Gaga and Adam Driver film has collected $41 million in its third week of release. House of Gucci has proven to be the more profitable film of 2021 for Scott against the disappointing returns of The Last Duel. The film, which covers the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), will likely have some staying power as the awards circuit continues to heat up.

Marvel's Eternals nabbed the fifth-place spot with $3.1 million. The Chloé Zhao film has gathered $161 million since its debut in the first weekend of November. This total falls behind both the domestic earnings for Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, though all three films will certainly be blown out of the water when Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives next week.

